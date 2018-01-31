 »   »   » After Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan Wants To Do Big Brother; Clarifies About Her Film With Prabhas!

Arshi Bags BIG Film Starring Prabhas!

It all started with Arshi's tweet (probably the account is managed by her Publicist, Flynn Remedios), which said, "#ArshiKhan signed on for a big film in main lead starring mega star Prabhas. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BiggBoss @rajcheerfull #AbhishekRege Special thanks to #NevadaPutman."

Arshi About Her Film With Prabhas…

During media interview (at her grand bash), when Arshi was asked about the film, she had said, "Abhi thodi baat cheet chal rahi hai, lekhin jab hojayega pura kaam toh apko bata denge (We're still in talks. If it gets confirmed then I shall definitely let you guys know)."

Is Arshi Bluffing About Her Film With Prabhas?

Recently, a Bollywoodlife report suggested that Arshi was bluffing about her film with Prabhas. A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Forget approaching for a film, Prabhas' team doesn't even know who Arshi is."

Arshi Clarifies Regarding Her Film With The South Actor

But, the actress' latest tweet has clarified the same, "With due respect 2 Prabhas #ArshiKhan was approached 4 a film by a Production Hse & was given a written contract. Earlier/original tweet was based on this contract. Media pls blur personal info when publishing copy of contract. Arshi Khan will not speak on this subject anymore."

Arshi Has Signed The Contract Papers!

Arshi also shared a copy of the legal contract papers of the movie. She said, "They made me sign the contract papers and said that the agreement will be signed later. Post that they spoke to me twice or thrice and probably the meeting will happen today itself."

She Further Said…

"Talking about the news that has currently gone viral against me, well, no one is sure whether actually Prabhas has denied of doing the movie or not. The agreement that I have, considering that, it is very clear that I have been approached for the movie and I am doing it."

Arshi Is In Touch With The Makers!

"It's all very clear on my end. I am in touch with the makers and not Prabhas, so can't talk about him. All I have been told that I have been roped in for the movie and also that my shooting will begin from February 17, 2018. That's it."

After Bigg Boss Arshi Now Wants To Do Big Brother!

Also, Arshi now wants to participate in Bigg Boss' British version, Celebrity Big Brother! Arshi was quoted by IANS as saying, "The show will be more fun and a great experience. I feel after doing ‘Bigg Boss', I have also prepared for ‘...Big Brother'. After watching my journey, I have calculated the dos and don'ts."

Arshi Wants To Spend More Time With Strangers!

She further added, "So I feel like spending some more time with strangers in ‘...Big Brother' house and representing India." Meanwhile, the actress' latest photoshoot pictures have gone viral.

Arshi’s Latest Photoshoot

Recently, Arshi shot for a new photoshoot. Her ‘unverified' Instagram account had a few pictures from her latest photoshoot. Sharing a picture, Arshi wrote, "Photoshoot with chandu in Hyderabad # craftychandhu😘😘😘😘😘😘."

Arshi’s Sizzling Photoshoot

She looked HOT in a golden short and a black lace sheer top. Sharing this picture, Arshi wrote, "Thanku ... Designed by @impriyankasahajananda... 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘@crafty_chandu.... Hyderabad."