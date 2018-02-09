 »   »   » After Bigg Boss, Salman Khan Is Back On Dus Ka Dum With NEW TWIST; Read DETAILS

Salman To Shoot For Promo

According to the latest report, the actor will be shooting for the promo today (February 9). And the promo will be released by the channel in the coming week.

New Promo Of Salman's Dus Ka Dum

A unit hand was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "It's a fun teaser that will see Salman talking about his return to the show in typical Bhaijaan lingo. He will also call out to the audience for the auditions and inform them of the procedure to participate in the show."

Audience To Participate!

This season the new twist is, apart from Bollywood celebrities and television actors, the makers are focussing on the audience participation for better TRPs and response from the aam janta. Looks like the channel and makers are taking a cue from Bigg Boss success!

How To Participate On The Show?

With the help of a mobile app, the viewers can participate on the show. A source tells IE, "The makers and channel have worked on a mobile app through which one can win a chance to be on the show."

The Source Adds...

"The app would be released soon and the channel is heavily depending on the second screen interaction and participation, something that worked wonderfully well for them in Kaun Banega Crorepati."

When Will Dus Ka Dum Be Aired?

It is being said that the show will not air before June as the channel wants to focus on Kapil Sharma's new show. They will air Dus Ka Dum only after IPL.

Show's Format

Regarding the show's format Danish Khan, EVP and Business Head, Sony TV had told IANS, "We believe Dus Ka Dum will be the biggest interactive show that we have ever done. For Sony, it will be the most ambitious TV show, plus second screen experience for consumers."

About Dus Ka Dum

Dus Ka Dum which is helmed by Big Synergy (the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati) was premiered on Sony TV in 2008. The show was hosted by Salman Khan and had second season as well.

Dus Ka Dum Is About...

The show has questions based on national surveys, for which the contestants have to answer in percentage. The contestants can win the prize money, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 Crores.