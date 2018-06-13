English
 »   »   »  Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Raut Gets Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party

Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Raut Gets Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party

Posted By:
    Recently, Baba Siddique hosted an Iftaar party, which was attended by who's who from the Bollywood and television industry. Apart from the Bollywood actors, television celebrities too, grabbed limelight, especially for their attires!

    At the Iftaar party, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan wore a white outfit. But many people thought that her outfit didn't suit the occasion and was trolled on social media. Now, another ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sonali Raut has grabbed the limelight as she gets trolled for wearing a bold outfit!

    The Actress Looked Gorgeous In The Outfit

    Sonali wore a golden crop top teamed up with a blue skirt, exposing her midriff. Although she looked gorgeous, many of them felt that the dress doesn't suit the occasion. She was trolled on social media.

    Sonali At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

    The actress shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Last night at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party wearing outfit designed by @charmisdesign." - (sic)

    Bia.shoozi, Shehxadk & Tanseef

    Bia.shoozi_sheikh: Iftar party or aisi weirdo dressing.
    Shehxadk: Tumhe. itni sense honi chahye k ek religious party main kya pehan k jana ha....😠😠😠 - (sic)

    Tanseefkhan143: Ye iftaar party h ya beer party...kapde pehne ki tameez honi chahiye iftar party mai. - (sic)

    Qayyum & Shabz

    A.qayyum6551: Are you in ifter party or other party you don't wear this dress in ifter party you cover you body on ifter party shame on you. - (sic)

    Shabz1458: Mayb ur designer didnt know what you should achualy wear for iftar. - (sic)

    Ali, Tannu & Khan_atif

    Alimughal5898Iftaar party mai essa dress...😲 why? - (sic)

    Tannu_smile@shinebipul it was iftar party but she disrespect the culture thats a big shame to her. For her dressing.👎🏼 - (sic)

    _khan_atif1038: Koi sharam h ya nai @isonaliraut iftaar party me aisa jaata h koi tum musalman nai ho bt unke roze ki to kadar karo. - (sic)

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
