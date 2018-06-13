 »   »   »  Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Raut Gets Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party

Related Articles
- Armaan Kohli Case Gets Complicated! The Actor’s Bail Plea Rejected!
- Mandana Karimi Sets The Temperatures Soaring As She Poses Topless On The Beach!
- Was Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video Leak A Publicity Stunt?
- Armaan Kohli Arrested For Assaulting His Girlfriend, The Actor Was Hiding At His Friend’s Place!
- Fun Time Goes Terribly Wrong! Sara Khan’s Nude Bathtub Video Goes Viral!
- Sofia Hayat Gives It Back To A Troll Who Asked Her For Her ‘Booking Rate For One Night’!
- Aashka Goradia Reveals The Editing Trick Of A Reality Show Portrayed Her Sexuality In A Wrong Way!
- Did Armaan Kohli’s Girlfriend Neeru Randhawa Attack His Mother?
- Bigg Boss 11’s Priyank Sharma Is Head Over Heels In Love With Benafsha Soonawala!
- Armaan Kohli Bangs His Girlfriend's Head Against The Floor; FIR Filed Against Him!
- Arshi Khan Didn’t Receive Prize Money From Vikas Gupta As Promised; The Producer Gets Trolled!
- Shweta Tiwari’s Ex-husband Raja Chaudhary Assaults People On The Sets, Gets Arrested!
Recently, Baba Siddique hosted an Iftaar party, which was attended by who's who from the Bollywood and television industry. Apart from the Bollywood actors, television celebrities too, grabbed limelight, especially for their attires!
At the Iftaar party, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan wore a white outfit. But many people thought that her outfit didn't suit the occasion and was trolled on social media. Now, another ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sonali Raut has grabbed the limelight as she gets trolled for wearing a bold outfit!
The Actress Looked Gorgeous In The Outfit
Sonali wore a golden crop top teamed up with a blue skirt, exposing her midriff. Although she looked gorgeous, many of them felt that the dress doesn't suit the occasion. She was trolled on social media.
Sonali At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party
The actress shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Last night at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party wearing outfit designed by @charmisdesign." - (sic)
Bia.shoozi, Shehxadk & Tanseef
Bia.shoozi_sheikh: Iftar party or aisi weirdo dressing.
Shehxadk: Tumhe. itni sense honi chahye k ek religious party main kya pehan k jana ha....😠😠😠 - (sic)
Tanseefkhan143: Ye iftaar party h ya beer party...kapde pehne ki tameez honi chahiye iftar party mai. - (sic)
Qayyum & Shabz
A.qayyum6551: Are you in ifter party or other party you don't wear this dress in ifter party you cover you body on ifter party shame on you. - (sic)
Shabz1458: Mayb ur designer didnt know what you should achualy wear for iftar. - (sic)
Ali, Tannu & Khan_atif
Alimughal5898Iftaar party mai essa dress...😲 why? - (sic)
Tannu_smile@shinebipul it was iftar party but she disrespect the culture thats a big shame to her. For her dressing.👎🏼 - (sic)
_khan_atif1038: Koi sharam h ya nai @isonaliraut iftaar party me aisa jaata h koi tum musalman nai ho bt unke roze ki to kadar karo. - (sic)
Hina Khan Targeted Again For Her Outfit At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.