 »   »   »  Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sonali Raut Gets Trolled For Her Bold Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party

The Actress Looked Gorgeous In The Outfit

Sonali wore a golden crop top teamed up with a blue skirt, exposing her midriff. Although she looked gorgeous, many of them felt that the dress doesn't suit the occasion. She was trolled on social media.

Sonali At Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party

The actress shared a few pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Last night at Baba Siddique's Iftaar Party wearing outfit designed by @charmisdesign." - (sic)

Bia.shoozi, Shehxadk & Tanseef

Bia.shoozi_sheikh: Iftar party or aisi weirdo dressing.

Shehxadk: Tumhe. itni sense honi chahye k ek religious party main kya pehan k jana ha....😠😠😠 - (sic)

Tanseefkhan143: Ye iftaar party h ya beer party...kapde pehne ki tameez honi chahiye iftar party mai. - (sic)

Qayyum & Shabz

A.qayyum6551: Are you in ifter party or other party you don't wear this dress in ifter party you cover you body on ifter party shame on you. - (sic)

Shabz1458: Mayb ur designer didnt know what you should achualy wear for iftar. - (sic)

Ali, Tannu & Khan_atif

Alimughal5898Iftaar party mai essa dress...😲 why? - (sic)

Tannu_smile@shinebipul it was iftar party but she disrespect the culture thats a big shame to her. For her dressing.👎🏼 - (sic)

_khan_atif1038: Koi sharam h ya nai @isonaliraut iftaar party me aisa jaata h koi tum musalman nai ho bt unke roze ki to kadar karo. - (sic)