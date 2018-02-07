 »   »   » After Ishqbaaz & Kumkum Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Have A Spin-off!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Spin-off

Owing to the popularity, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein too, will be joining the trend. It has to be recalled that there were rumours of five popular shows going off air on Star Plus.

Will YHM Spin-off Replace The Old Show?

It was also said that new shows, among which included Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's spin-off, would replace the old shows. According to the latest report, YHM's spin-off might go on floors by the end of March!

The Title Of YHM Spin-off

A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Only the high placed officials from the channel and the production house are aware of it." The title of the show has not yet been decided.

What Will YHM Spin-off Be About?

Also, it is being said that the show would revolve around Mohabbatein. Well, Divyanka Tripathi fans can rejoice as the show might revolve around their favourite character, Ishimaa!

YHM Spin-off Star Cast

The upcoming show will have a new star cast, of course, along with regulars from the original, just like Kumkum Bhagya and Ishqbaaz! It has to be noted that of late, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been struggling to retain the top spot. It has to be seen whether the spin-off would grab more ratings, as the original show has good viewership.

YHM

For the uninitiated, Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is a romantic drama which is partially based on Manju Kapur's novel, Custody. The show became an instant hit upon its telecast. The show was premiered on December 3 (2013). Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi, who play the role of Raman and Ishita became household name, courtesy YHM.