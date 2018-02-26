 »   »   » Are They Friends Again? After Meeting Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde Bonds With Arshi Khan Over Dinner!

Shilpa Meets Luv In Delhi

Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde, who has been busy with her photoshoot, recently met Luv Tyagi, in Delhi. Both the contestants shared the pictures on their social networking accounts.

Shilpa & Luv

Sharing the picture snapped with Shilpa, Luv wrote, "@shilpa_shinde_official ✌️." Shilpa too, shared the picture and wrote, "So here is a surprise for all #Shilpians. Met Luv @luvtya6i today in Delhi."

Shilpa & Arshi Bond Over Dinner

What's surprising is that the actress met Arshi Khan! It has to be recalled that the duo had shared a good relationship during the initial stage in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Later, their relationship turned sour.

Shilpa & Arshi

Shilpa didn't attend Arshi Khan's grand bash and Arshi blamed Shilpa and felt that Shilpa faked their relationship (maa-beti) in the Bigg Boss house. Shilpa had given back to her saying she had no reason for skipping Arshi's party!

Shilpa & Arshi’s War Of Words

After this incident Arshi had made a comment on Shilpa's marriage, because of which the duo got into a war of words in different interviews. After reading their statements, we thought that the duo can't be friends again!

Shilpa, Arshi & Ashutosh

But, we were wrong, as the duo was seen bonding together over a dinner in Shilpa's house! Arshi, Shilpa and her brother, Ashutosh took selfie together. Arshi had shared a couple of pictures on Twitter.

All Is Well Between Shilpa & Arshi?

It seems like the duo had fun together. It is also said that both Arshi and Shilpa had long private chat and even spent some happy moments together!