 »   »   »  After Netizens, Ex-BB Contestants Gauhar & Kamya Slam Rohit Suchanti; Vikas Gupta Defends Rohit!

Recently, in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Rohit Suchanti was criticised for betraying his own team during the recent luxury budget task - snake task. Netizens were angry at Rohit for misbehaving with his inmate Megha Dhade as he threw a shoe at her during the task. They lashed out at him for his aggressive behaviour. Not just the fans, even the celebrities seem to be closely following the show and are seen judging the contestants. Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Gauhar Khan and Kamya Punjabi shared their POVs over the recent incidents (Rohit turning against his team and his misbehaviour).
Kamya slammed Rohit and wrote, "Too bad #RohitSuchanti tumhare haath se hi nahi balki imaan se bhi khoon aana chahiye tha.. well done @meghadhade u are a fighter #respectthedamntask." - (sic)
Gauhar Agrees With Kamya’s Tweet
Gauhar shared series of tweets supporting Megha and slamming Rohit. She wrote, "Oh my god Kamya I couldn't agree more !!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 mera khoon khaul raha tha!!! Obscene behaviour even post the tussle !! 👨👎🏻" - (sic)
She Slams Rohit & Supports Megha
"Soooooo many shocking things happened in the last 2 episodes of my fave show #biggboss! @meghadhade one woman show in this task!!! Undying attitude! #rohit absolutely ruthless! Sign of the soul u carry ! Absolutely biased sanchalak ! Could've made rules to conduct better." - (sic)
Rohit Flipped Because Of KV’s Strategy!
"#Kv used his brain n convinced Rohit to flip , as a big move , but failed to stand up for himself when the whole house called him worst performer! U have to stand up urself ! Or Ull be lost in the crowd ! He flipped bcoz of kvs strategy!! But what a waste!" - (sic)
Blue Team’s Decisions Were Laughworthy!
"N lastly the silliest moves any team could've made ! The blue teams decisions were shocking ! Laugh worthy actually! But Jasleen was tooooooo cute in today's episode !!! The way she rejoiced the happy clubs fight , was adorable !! 🙆🏻♀️🤗 I love #Biggboss hahahah !" - (sic)
Vikas Disagrees With Gauhar; Supports Rohit
But Vikas Gupta came in support of his friend Rohit. He wrote, "For da first time ever I think I don't agree with U @GAUAHAR_KHAN 🤦♂️ when a sensible person starts behaving like this and I still say how @imrohitsuchanti behaved was wrong but saying his soul is this is not correct, not everyone has the sensibility like you do to react ❤️."- (sic)
Gauhar’s Reply To Vikas
Gauhar replied, "Megha said aapki maa ne apko kya ye Sikhaya n he twisted it outside to say that she said tumhari maa kaisi hai usne tumko ye sikhaya!Huge difference!There is a way to show strength !There is a way to speak !Yes how each person chooses to conduct themselves is a sign of their soul." - (sic)
Sreesanth’s Wife Praises Megha
Even Sreesanth's wife shared a note and captioned it as #MeghaaDhade #respect. Read her complete note here.
#MeghaaDhade #respect pic.twitter.com/H6zqqOXRFp— Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth (@Bhuvneshwarisr1) November 21, 2018
