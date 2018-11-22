 »   »   »  After Netizens, Ex-BB Contestants Gauhar & Kamya Slam Rohit Suchanti; Vikas Gupta Defends Rohit!

Gauhar Agrees With Kamya’s Tweet

Gauhar shared series of tweets supporting Megha and slamming Rohit. She wrote, "Oh my god Kamya I couldn't agree more !!!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 mera khoon khaul raha tha!!! Obscene behaviour even post the tussle !! 👨👎🏻" - (sic)

She Slams Rohit & Supports Megha

"Soooooo many shocking things happened in the last 2 episodes of my fave show #biggboss! @meghadhade one woman show in this task!!! Undying attitude! #rohit absolutely ruthless! Sign of the soul u carry ! Absolutely biased sanchalak ! Could've made rules to conduct better." - (sic)

Rohit Flipped Because Of KV’s Strategy!

"#Kv used his brain n convinced Rohit to flip , as a big move , but failed to stand up for himself when the whole house called him worst performer! U have to stand up urself ! Or Ull be lost in the crowd ! He flipped bcoz of kvs strategy!! But what a waste!" - (sic)

Blue Team’s Decisions Were Laughworthy!

"N lastly the silliest moves any team could've made ! The blue teams decisions were shocking ! Laugh worthy actually! But Jasleen was tooooooo cute in today's episode !!! The way she rejoiced the happy clubs fight , was adorable !! 🙆🏻♀️🤗 I love #Biggboss hahahah !" - (sic)

Vikas Disagrees With Gauhar; Supports Rohit

But Vikas Gupta came in support of his friend Rohit. He wrote, "For da first time ever I think I don't agree with U @GAUAHAR_KHAN 🤦♂️ when a sensible person starts behaving like this and I still say how @imrohitsuchanti behaved was wrong but saying his soul is this is not correct, not everyone has the sensibility like you do to react ❤️."- (sic)

Gauhar’s Reply To Vikas

Gauhar replied, "Megha said aapki maa ne apko kya ye Sikhaya n he twisted it outside to say that she said tumhari maa kaisi hai usne tumko ye sikhaya!Huge difference!There is a way to show strength !There is a way to speak !Yes how each person chooses to conduct themselves is a sign of their soul." - (sic)

Sreesanth’s Wife Praises Megha

Even Sreesanth's wife shared a note and captioned it as #MeghaaDhade #respect. Read her complete note here.