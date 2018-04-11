 »   »   » After Preeti, Her Sister Neeti Reacts To Kapil’s Allegations; Kapil Cried & Revealed He Is TRAPPED!

People Are Making False Accusations On Them!

"From the last 4-5 days we are witnessing a lot of people making FALSE ACCUSATIONS on us. Probably the easy way out would have been us reacting in the same manner or our legal team u/ur representatives a Defamation notice since even you know there is no Truth/Proof to these allegations." - (sic)

Neeti’s Open Letter To Kapil

"Especially when you yourself have not just messaged or called us many times (in a sober condition) asking us to come back and help you out in a situation where you feel stuck, helpless But have also visited our house Last month and met our entire family who got emotional seeing your state. We, as in the ENTIRE team and family, were working a way out to get back to you and sort everything." - (sic)

Kapil Knows As To How They Tried To Help Him!

"Hum aapki bahut fikr karte hai, and we all Have moved on since a year accepting things as destiny. We have been blamed for ur depression, whereas yeh baat sirf Aapko pata hai Bhaiya that how much we have tried and are still trying to help u in this past one year." - (sic)

Neeti Requests Kapil To Come Out In Open

"Since we are not sure if u even remember the allegations put against us, We request you to come out in open (We will Neither react NOR accept your tweets as we r not sure in what state of mind u r in)." - (sic)

Neeti Has A Condition

"We would like to meet and help you - in the presence the Media/Police/Our Legal Teams - (only to avoid further false allegations and miscommunications). Our Only condition being that you don't come under the influence of alcohol." - (sic)

Kapil Cried & Said He is Trapped!

"We believe right now, you are not in the right state of mind to make any Judgements or allegations And are being Mislead by 'friends' around u. Like u said to us and Cried last month 'u are trapped'. Let us help you cos We love u and we truly want u to be happy. Regards Neeti."