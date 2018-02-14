 »   »   » After Spending Quality Time With Family, Hina Khan Celebrates Her BF Rocky’s Birthday In Sri Lanka!

It’s Family Time For Hina Khan

Recently, Hina was seen spending quality time with her family. The actress and her family were seen having a gala time in Goa! She had also shared a few pictures on her Insta story.

Hina With Her Family

Sharing this picture on Instagram, Hina wrote, "What a memorable trip this was.. dedicated to my super cute maasi... we love u❤️ #familytime #goa #getwellsoonmaasi #rejuvenation @meerareeba @manaanmeer @sai_rab_ @ikhanaamir Thank you guys for making it possible."

Hina & Her Family In Goa

She also posted a bunch of pictures and wrote, "Some more ❤️ #familytime #familylove #mystrength #dinner #adventures #fun #crusing #sisterlove #couplegoals #mommydadday #purelove #mycutemaasi #getwellsoon."

Double Celebration For Hina & Rocky!

Today (February 14), it is double celebration for Hina Khan and her boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. Hina gears up for Rocky's birthday, which falls on the Valentine's Day as Valentine's Day. The actress had also shared a few pictures on Instagram.

Rocky’s Birthday Cake

The actress shared a picture of Rocky's birthday cake on her Instagram account. Currently, the couple is in Sri Lanka. The actress has also shared a few pictures on her Insta story.

Rocky - The Birthday Boy!

Hina Khan shared the picture of the birthday boy, Rocky Jaiswal (who was busy on his mobile) and captioned it "Sneak peak Birthday boy @rockyj1"(sic).

Rocky & Hina In Sri Lanka

Regarding her Valentine's Day plan, Hina Khan had earlier said, "My Valentine's Day plans fall flat as his birthday takes over V-Day." (In Pic: Rocky and Hina from Sri Lanka trip)

Rocky & Hina

Rocky also shared a picture and wrote, "When places become memories you just don't visit them you re-live the precious past and Value the present even more. This has been our Touchwood-Spot for almost every time we've traveled together n apart. Love it 😍 but lesser than I love my travel partner 😉😘 @realhinakhan #peacocklove."

Birthday & Valentine’s Day Celebrations

Hina had said that ever since she was out from the Bigg Boss 11 house, he is not leaving her alone. She had said, "Rocky is not leaving me alone even for a second. It was a task for him to handle things outside when I was in the Bigg Boss house." (In Picture: Hina and Rocky in Sri Lanka)