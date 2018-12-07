 »   »   »  After Sunil Grover’s Show, Ranveer Singh To Grace Kapil Sharma’s Show With Wife Deepika Padukone!

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are back in news! The duo is coming up with new shows. While Sunil will be seen with Ali Asgar, Surbhi Chandna, Adaa Khan and others in Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Kapil Sharma has joined hands with Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakraborty in the second season of his popular show The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, the announcement teaser of TKSS 2 was released by Sony TV. There are also reports that Salman Khan is helming the show and he will be the first guest on the show. The actor will be accompanied with his family on Kapil's show.

Now after Salman, it is being said that the second episode will be graced by the newly-weds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. According to Bollywoodlife report, it will be a 'Shaadi' special episode. It is also being said that Ranveer's Simbaa co-star, Sara Ali Khan might join, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Kapil's bonding with Deepika is known to all! He had always been flirty with female actor, who graced his shows, but he had major crush on Deepika. He had also discussed the same on Koffee With Karan! In fact, Kapil was the only celebrity from TV industry, who was invited for Deepika's reception in Mumbai.

Kapil is getting married on December 12, 2018 and is busy shuttling for the wedding preparations (Amritsar) and the show's shooting (in Mumbai). It is being said that Kapil's show might go on air by mid-January (2019). He is keeping a bank of episodes ready before he goes for his wedding.

Recently, Ranveer Singh shot for Sunil Grover's show. The promo and pictures are already out! Ranveer will be seen promoting his film Simmba along with Rohit Shetty on Sunil's show!

Well, we are waiting for the promos of Kapil's show.

Most Read: Baahubali Trio, Sonam-Rhea To Grace Koffee With Karan; Prabhas Agreed To Appear Only For This Reason!