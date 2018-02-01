 »   »   » After Winning HT Most Stylish Award; Bigg Boss 11’s Hina Khan To Walk The Ramp At LFW!

Hina Khan To Walk The Ramp At LFW 2018

Apparently, the actress will make an appearance at the Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2018 ramp as showstopper for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh.

Hina Khan To Walk The Ramp For Kolkata-based Label

A statement read, "Fashionista and the new age style icon, Bigg Boss finalist Hina Khan to walk the ramp for Kolkata-based label Osaa by Adarsh at Lakme Fashion Week tomorrow."

Showroom Edit

The show is titled ‘Showroom Edit'. According to IANS report, "Hina is likely to shine in an outfit that will be a melange of rich embroideries, appliques, impeccable weaving and a rich colour." The show is also likely to feature Nimrat Kaur (who is seen in Ekta's web series, The Test Case), Swara Bhasker and Sagarika Ghatge.

Hina Khan In Bigg Boss 11 House

Hina Khan was said to have borrowed clothes from designers for a period of sixty days during her stay at the Bigg Boss 11 house. But at the same time, she was appreciated for dressing so well.

Rohan Mehra Prasied Hina

Her friend and co-actor, Rohan Mehra (when he entered the house as a guest) praised Hina for carrying herself so well. He even said that she is being considered as a style icon outside the Bigg Boss 11 house!

Hina’s Night Suits

Hina had got 150 night suits to the house, which became a topic of discussion. It has to be recalled that she herself had asked Shilpa to wear a few of her night suits as she had many and didn't want to it go waste. In one of the weekend episode, Akash Dadlani wore Hina's night suit and was trolled by the host, Salman Khan.