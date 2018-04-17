 »   »   » Ajaz Khan’s Angry Reaction On Kathua Rape Case Will Leave You Shocked!

Related Articles
The gruesome gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, has not only left the nation shaken but also in angst! The case has united all of social media users. People from all over the country are disgusted, shocked and ashamed knowing the chilling and gory details of the incident and have come out on streets, demanding justice.
The Bollywood and Television industry took to social media and took stand against the injustice. What grabbed attention was ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan's video!
Ajaz Khan Rips Apart The System!
In the 7-minute video, Ajaz Khan has ripped apart the system! He expressed his anger regarding the incident by targeting all the BJP MLA's for remaining silent.
He Lashes Out At Big Leaders
Apart from lashing out at the rapists, he lashed out at Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj, Kiran Kher, Maneka Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath and PM Narendra Modi. We understand the reason for his anger, but the use of language (besharam auratein, kutta, bewakoof, etc) is what that shocked us.
Ajaz Announces Rs 50 Lakhs Prize To Those Who Behead The Rapists
He even announced a prize of Rs 50 Lakhs to the one who beheads the rapists of Asifa Bano. He asked the terrorists to kill the rapists. In the video, he adds that if he could, he would have beheaded their heads!
Ajaz In The Video Says
He says, "Hum hindustanion ka khoon pani ho chuka hai. Hume gai aur bakron mein baant diya gaya hai. Hume Hindu Musalmaan, Sikh, Isaayion mein baant diya gaya hai."
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Urges People To Come Down To Streets In Protest
He further said, "Humko road pe nikalna padega. Ek din ke protest se kuch nahi hota hai."Ajaz Khan demanded justice for Asifa and Unnao rape victim. He urged people to come down to streets in protest.
Reaction To Ajaz’s Video
Ajaz shared the videos on Facebook and Twitter. While a few lashed out at him for using bad language, a few others supported him for raising voice. One of the users wrote, "We support you Ajaz khan we are always with you."- (sic)
Tweeples React To Ajaz’s Video
A few other users wrote, "Wah Mere Bhai Wah Teri Baato Me Dum Hai I Started following u; ."- (sic)" "Bhai big salute to you; ."- (sic)" "sahi hai bhai!!..aapne jo kaha ek dum sach baat hai #JusticeforAsifa." ."- (sic)
Other TV Actos Who Took To Social Media To Demand Justice
Apart from Ajaz, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Abhishek Verma, Divyanka Tripathi, Karanvir Bohra, Shweta Tiwari, Krystle Dsouza, Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh Vashisth, Avinesh Rekhi and other television actors took to social media demanding justice.
#JusticeForAsifa https://t.co/D8RzJUVmkO— Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) April 13, 2018
