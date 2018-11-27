English
Ace Of Space: Akanksha Sharma Eliminated; Says The Show Was Different From Bigg Boss!

    Ace Of Space has been hitting the headlines, thanks to the contestants, especially Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. Also, the show has been in news for the guests' list. Recently, Karan Tacker, Nia Sharma, and Parth Samthaan had graced the show. There were also reports that Divya and Varun's exes - Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala might enter the show. In the latest episode, Akanksha Sharma got eliminated from the show. Akanksha had entered Ace Of Space with her boyfriend Abhiraj Chadha.

    Unfortunately, Akanksha's got evicted from the show in the fifth week. She describes her journey in Ace Of Space as amazing. She also revealed it was different from Bigg Boss. It has to be recalled that Akanksha had participated in Bigg Boss 10. After she left the show, she grabbed headlines for making shocking revelations against her in-laws and brother-in-law Yuvraj Singh.

    Ace Of Space: Akanksha Sharma Eliminated; Says The Show Was Different From Bigg Boss!

    Akanksha was quoted by TOI as saying, "It was a really amazing experience, very different than what I had expected and completely different from Bigg Boss. I'm so glad that Abhiraj was with me in the house, though the initial days we weren't together in the same room. Our bond is now much stronger than it was before, both of us got really close to each other."

    She further added, "I'm sure Abhiraj will shine more now as the audience will see him playing solo. According to me, Abhiraj, Divya and Pratik should be in the Top 3. It will be great watching the brother-sister stand against each other in the finale."

