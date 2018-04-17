 »   »   » Ali Asgar Feels Kapil Sharma Will Be At The Losing End If He Stops Working With Old Team!

They Should Sit & Sort Things Out

Ali was quoted by TOI as saying, "I feel things have got stretched too much and it is damaging everyone, especially Kapil. I feel there can never be any solution till the time we keep reacting on social media. It's high time now that we sit across and sort out things."

Ali Requests Kapil To Meet Them

He further requested Kapil to meet them and resolve things. He further added that it doesn't matter if they work together or not after that, but it is important to discuss things.

Kapil & Ali Are Missing Each Other

Ali says he is missing Kapil badly and even Kapil is missing him, but they are unable to arrive at a conclusion. He feels bad when he sees people making fun of the situation and laughing at them.

Ali Says ‘We Are Not Enemies’!

He added that they are not enemies. They have worked together and shared beautiful moments. They can't keep things dragging and need to stop somewhere. He adds that it has been more than a year that they stopped working together (after the mid-air fight).

Ali Got Emotional On Meeting Kapil

The comedian also added that he met Kapil and got emotional. After that there has been no communication between them. He added, "I have always supported him, be it before his show launch or for his health and even he has responded but then things stopped there. We want to meet him, but don't know how to go about it."

About Their Last Meet

"The last time we spoke, I told him let's meet, I will get everyone and we will clear the misunderstanding. However, nothing happened post that."

What’s Stopping Them From Sorting Out Issues?

When asked as to what is stopping them from sorting out issues, Ali told the leading daily, "I don't know. Frankly speaking we are not in touch with him personally. I was out of India for the entire month, so I wasn't even aware what was going on."

Ali Prays For Kapil’s Health

"It is only when we meet old people who has worked with us on the show or through media reports that we get to know that he is on heavy medications. I just pray for his health and want him to get well soon. All this fighting is leading nowhere and nobody is getting benefited. We all have to work towards finding a solution."

Is Kapil’s Family Trying To Stop Him From Working With His Old Team?

Regarding Kapil's family trying to stop him from working with his old team, Ali said, "If this is true, I feel really sad for him because Kapil is not going to benefit from this. He will be at the losing end after all work is more important. Today, we all are here because of our work. We have shared such a great relationship with each other and I would not want to ruin it. I will always think well of him."

Ali Considers Kapil Like His Younger Brother!

Ali worked with Kapil on Comedy Nights With Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Circus. He considers Kapil like his younger brother. The comedian adds, "For that matter the entire team always stayed mum about the incident last year as we felt we all were part of a family and when something wrong happens in a family we don't go out discussing about it. Tomorrow if I fight with my brother, I won't go around talking ill about him."

Ali Has Learnt A Lot From Kapil

Like Kapil's other friends, Ali also said that he has learnt a lot from Kapil and respects him. He added, "I remember when I saw him on Comedy Circus, I was hosting the show and was not a part of it, I went up to Kapil and told him that he was doing a brilliant job."

‘It Is Very Painful To See Him In This Condition’

"Then I even did one of the seasons with him. We have mutual respect for each other and it is very painful to see him in this condition. I feel it is a waste of talent, emotion and time. But I also know that once someone from us takes an initiative, all the misunderstanding can be resolved."