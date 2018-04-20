 »   »   » Ali Asgar Never Visited Kapil Sharma, There’s Some Kind Of Campaign To Prove Kapil Mentally Unstable

Ali Asgar Met Kapil

Recently, Ali Asgar had revealed in an interview with ABP that he had met Kapil at his office said that Kapil seemed like a child who wanted to say something but was unable to express it.

Ali On Kapil’s Condition

He added, "Par jyse ek hota haina bacche jyse, usko cheez kuch chahiye, lekin phir bi bol nahi paraha, haat pe naam likh lete hain." But his statement was misunderstood and many thought Ali said Kapil wrote Preeti's name on his hand.

Kapil’s Team Issued A Statement

Kapil's team issued a statement which said Kapil didn't meet Ali! But in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Preeti asked Kapil and his team as to what will Ali get by lying as he wants Kapil to be happy!

Subhash Jha Shocked With Ali’s Statements!

Now, the journalist, Subhash Jha was shocked with Ali's statements! He wonders as to what ‘prompted him to lie about meeting Kapil Sharma when no such interaction between the two former colleagues ever happened.'

Kapil Hasn’t Met Anyone!

According to Subhash, "Kapil has not met anyone outside his immediate circle for the past month. He allows only his girlfriend Ginny whom he considers as close to him as any wedded wife, to be by his side."

Kapil Doesn’t Feel Like Meeting Anyone

Subhash (when he last spoke to Kapil) recalls that Kapil had said, "Abhi kissise milne ka jee nahin karta (Now he doesn't feel like meeting anyone) - this is the message Kapil has been sending across to anyone who wants to meet him.

People Are Taking Advantage Of Kapil!

A hurt Kapil told Subhash, "Main dil ka bahot saaf hoon. Jo dil mein aata hai bol deta haoon. Isska log phayda utha rahen hain (I am clean-hearted. I speak whatever comes in my heart. People are taking advantage of this)."

Kapil Angry With His So-called Friends!

Subhash reveals that Kapil was also got angry at the so-called friends (at times) who have fed the gossip press with titbits about this life. During their conversation, Kapil sounded depressed but was never confused or disoriented.

‘There Is Some Kind Of A Campaign To Prove Kapil Is Mentally Unstable’

Also, one of the Kapil's closest friends says to the journalist that there is some kind of a campaign to prove Kapil is mentally unstable. Kapil's friend was quoted by Bollywood Hungama as saying, "As far as I know, Ali Asgar never visited Kapil."

Ali Never Visited Kapil!

"Kapil is not entertaining any visitors. And he certainly doesn't have any woman's name written on his hand foot or any other part of his anatomy. Why are the people who made so much name fame and money from Kapil's show trying to prove he is unbalanced?"

Who Got Kapil Into This Condition?

"Kapil is depressed, yes. He admits. He also admits to having a drinking problem. But let's not get into who are the people who have got him into this condition."