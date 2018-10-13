 »   »   »  Alok Nath Files Defamation Case; His Wife Seeks Probe On Vinita Nanda’s Rape Allegation!

Alok Has Filed Defamation Case Against Vinita

According to IE report, the actor, through his lawyer, has submitted a complaint before the additional chief metropolitan court at Andheri. A written complaint has also been submitted to the Amboli police station.

Alok’s Wife Seeks Probe On Vinita’s Allegation

Apparently, in the complaint submitted before the court, Alok Nath's wife (the complainant), has sought a case to be registered against Vinita under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code that deal with defamation.

The Complaint Says…

According to the IE report, the complaint submitted to the court says, "...it is matter of record that recently, at USA, a campaigning had been started in the name of "#Me Too" and accordingly, some of the artists in the film industry along with others have joined the said campaigning by way of alleging that during the shoots or during the career in the film industry, they have been sexually assaulted."

Alok’s Wife States…

"The Complainant states that accordingly, the Accused had posted a news on the social media without naming the husband of the Complainant however, she has accused him of having committed a rape with her about 19 years back..."

The Matter Had Been Widely Published

"The Complainant states that the said matter had been widely published by all the Newspapers along with TV channels and during the said process, the Accused has also started abusing the Complainant by making unwanted allegations against the Complainant."

They Are Terrorised To Move Out!

"The Complainant states that because of the said defamatory statement published on behalf of the Accused by way of interviews given to various such social medias, the position of the Complainant and her husband is such that they were terrorised as even if they move out, the people are looking at them with a different attitude. In view of the aforesaid facts, it becomes crystal clear that the Accused has committed an offence under the provisions of Section 499, 500 of IPC."