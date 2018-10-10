 »   »   »  Alok Nath In Mental Trauma After Being Accused Of Rape By Vinita Nanda!

Alok Nath & Vinta Nanda Controversy: Alok Nath falls SICK; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Recently, the writer-producer of the 90's popular show Tara, Vinita Nanda, shared a long and heart-wrenching Facebook post, in which she accused the actor of her show Alok Nath (whom she referred to as 'Sanskari') of raping her almost two decades ago. Post her revelation, many actors came in support of Vinita, while a few actors also supported Alok, and asked the people not to jump into any conclusion and to listen to both sides of the story. On the other hand, in his interviews to various media portals, Alok neither apologised nor denied the allegation.

Now, Alok's lawyer, Ashok Saraogi, has claimed that the actor is in mental trauma after hearing about the allegation. The lawyer also revealed that they will hold a press conference post his recovery. Also, they will take a legal action, if necessary.

The lawyer was quoted by Times Now as saying, "He is in mental trauma after these allegations, he is not well. Once he will recover, we will hold a press conference and if required, we will take legal action as well."

It has to be recalled that Alok had made a few shocking statements like "they need to hear woman's stand as they are weak", "it is him who made her what's she is", "a single person isn't involved - either it's a ghost or another human being", and "it is a fragment of a certain imagination".

After saying so much in his interviews, the lawyer now is claiming that the actor is in a mental trauma!

Alok Nath & Vinita Nanda Row: Alok's Co-stars React; Urges People Not To Jump To Conclusions!