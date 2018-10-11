 »   »   »  Alok Nath’s Lawyer Says All Complaints Are FALSE; They Might File A Defamation Suit!

Related Articles
#MeToo movement has taken over the entertainment industry. Recently, Vinita Nanda had accused popular television actor Alok Nath of raping her. The actor is in deep trouble as two more women have come out with harassment charges against him. While many celebrities have supported Vinita, saying they have heard of Alok's drunken behaviour, a few of them have come out in support of the actor. The recent to join the bandwagon is Hum Saath Saath Hain's actor Mahesh Thakur. He added that he hadn't witnessed any such incident on the sets. The actor says that although he supports the #metoo movement, he feels that the laws should not be misused.
Post Vinita's major revelation, Alok had given a few interviews. He had neither clarified/apologised nor did he deny the allegation. Meanwhile, Alok's lawyer Ashok Sarogi had earlier said that the actor is suffering from a mental trauma after hearing about the allegation. He had also revealed that they will organise a press conference after Alok's recovery.
Alok’s Lawyer Responds To The Allegations Made On The Actor
Now, Alok's lawyer has termed the allegations of rape and harassment made by the writer, director Vinta Nanda as false, saying it was an attempt to purposely malign his image.
All Complaints Are False
Alok's lawyer was quoted by PTI as saying, "All the complaints are false and there is no merit in it. A person waits for 19 years and then comes out with the case and after that to support her case, other persons join her. This by itself indicates that something is being done purposely, only to malign his image and nothing beyond that."
Alok To File A Defamation Suit
He added, "We take all these allegations as defamatory statements made against him without any reason. We are planning to file a defamation suit." He also added that they might file a suit for the recovery of amount for the damage caused to Alok's reputation, if required.
Alok’s Lawyer Says…
He further added, "Everybody is entitled to put up messages on WhatsApp and Facebook and get it circulated. But that is not required to be responded immediately by the person concerned. As and when any legal action starts, the actor will definitely come forward."
IFTDA Issues Notice To Alok!
Meanwhile, The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has issued a notice to veteran actor Alok seeking his stand on the allegations made against him by Vinita, who is also a member of the IFTDA.
(With PTI Inputs)
