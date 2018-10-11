 »   »   »  Alok Nath’s Lawyer Says All Complaints Are FALSE; They Might File A Defamation Suit!

Alok’s Lawyer Responds To The Allegations Made On The Actor

Now, Alok's lawyer has termed the allegations of rape and harassment made by the writer, director Vinta Nanda as false, saying it was an attempt to purposely malign his image.

All Complaints Are False

Alok's lawyer was quoted by PTI as saying, "All the complaints are false and there is no merit in it. A person waits for 19 years and then comes out with the case and after that to support her case, other persons join her. This by itself indicates that something is being done purposely, only to malign his image and nothing beyond that."

Alok To File A Defamation Suit

He added, "We take all these allegations as defamatory statements made against him without any reason. We are planning to file a defamation suit." He also added that they might file a suit for the recovery of amount for the damage caused to Alok's reputation, if required.

Alok’s Lawyer Says…

He further added, "Everybody is entitled to put up messages on WhatsApp and Facebook and get it circulated. But that is not required to be responded immediately by the person concerned. As and when any legal action starts, the actor will definitely come forward."

IFTDA Issues Notice To Alok!

Meanwhile, The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has issued a notice to veteran actor Alok seeking his stand on the allegations made against him by Vinita, who is also a member of the IFTDA.