 »   »   »  Alok Nath Responds To Rape Allegation By Vinita Nanda; Says ‘It Was Me Who Made Her What She Is’!

A veteran writer-producer Vinita Nanda, who is best-known for writing the storyline of the popular show Tara, accused the television actor Alok Nath of raping her almost two decades ago. She shared a long and heart-wrenching Facebook post, in which she referred to the actor in question as 'Sanskari', which directed towards Alok Nath, who is popularly known as 'Sanskari Babuji'. She also confirmed the name to IANS. CINTAA, who is looking into Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar's row, has also promised full support to Vinita.
The CINTAA official, Sushant Singh also recently took to Twitter and revealed that a show cause notice will be sent to the actor. Now, in an interview to ABP News, Alok has responded to the rape allegations made by Vinita Nanda. Surprisingly, instead of apologising or denying the whole incident, the actor merely shoved aside the allegations!
Alok Responds To Rape Allegation By Vinita; Says ‘Kuch To Log Kahenge’!
Alok says that people can say anything, he is neither denying this nor he would agree with it. He even added that it is him who made her what she is! The actor was quoted by ABP News as saying, "Kuch to log kahenge. Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it."
“We Only Have To Hear To Women's Stand Because They Are Considered Weak”
He adds, "It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it as for the matter if it has come out, it will be stretched. We only have to hear to women's stand because they are considered weak."
“People Will Say Anything To Spoil The Image”
He further added, "People will say anything to spoil the image. Leave my image, whatever has been said, it is absurd." The television actor also claimed that Vinita was once a good friend and today she's said such a big thing!
“It Was Me Who Made Her What She Is”
He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "At one time she used to be such a good friend... today she said such a big thing. In a way, it was me who made her what she is. It is useless to react on the allegations as in today's world whatever a woman says, only that will be considered. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say anything."
Well, we are sure that Alok will get more backlashes from the people out there for his statements. Now, it has to be seen what Vinita has to say about this!
