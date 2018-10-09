 »   »   »  Alok Nath-Vinita Nanda Controversy: CINTAA Promises Full Support; A Show Cause Notice To Be Sent

Sushant Singh (CINTAA) Promises Full Support

Actor Sushant Singh, who is a member of CINTAA, took to his Twitter and promised full support to Vinita Nanda. He revealed that a show cause notice will be sent to Alok Nath. He also advised Vinita Nanda to file a formal complaint.

Sushant Tweeted

Sushant wrote, "Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we've to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support." - (sic)

“That Guy Is A Rapist!”

An user tweeted, "That guy is a rapist. He needs to go to jail. Expulsion se kya hoga? @CintaaOfficial needs to send a message to assholes like @aloknath . @MumbaiPolice . She has waited for 19 BLOODY YEARS @vintananda." - (sic).

The Actor Says…

Sushant replied, "As I said sir, just like any other agency we have to follow the procedures laid down in our constitution. And the max punishment we may impart is expulsion. Jailing someone is not our right. So why accuse of not doing something, which we legally can't?" - (sic)