Alok Nath-Vinita Nanda Controversy: CINTAA Promises Full Support; A Show Cause Notice To Be Sent

    After Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused popular actor Nana Patekar of harassment, many celebrities have come out in open to support. The #MeToo movement that has gripped the entertainment industry. Recently, a women journalist accused ex-Bigg Boss contestant Zulfi Syed of sexual misconduct! Now, a veteran writer-producer, Vinta Nandan of the popular 1990s' show Tara, has accused television actor Alok Nath, popularly known as 'Sanskari Babuji', of raping her almost two decades ago.

    Vinita Nanda took to her Facebook page to share the detailed account of what she had to go through. Although she didn't reveal the name of the actor, the usage of 'Sanskari' in her post clearly pointed at the actor Alok Nath. Confirming the same to IANS via SMS, Nanda said, "It is Alok I thought saying 'sanskaari' would do the needful." Now, CINTAA (Cine & TV Arts Association) who is also handling the Tanushree & Nana Patekar case, has decided to take a step following these allegations.

    Sushant Singh (CINTAA) Promises Full Support

    Actor Sushant Singh, who is a member of CINTAA, took to his Twitter and promised full support to Vinita Nanda. He revealed that a show cause notice will be sent to Alok Nath. He also advised Vinita Nanda to file a formal complaint.

    Sushant Tweeted

    Sushant wrote, "Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we've to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support." - (sic)

    “That Guy Is A Rapist!”

    An user tweeted, "That guy is a rapist. He needs to go to jail. Expulsion se kya hoga? @CintaaOfficial needs to send a message to assholes like @aloknath . @MumbaiPolice . She has waited for 19 BLOODY YEARS @vintananda." - (sic).

    The Actor Says…

    Sushant replied, "As I said sir, just like any other agency we have to follow the procedures laid down in our constitution. And the max punishment we may impart is expulsion. Jailing someone is not our right. So why accuse of not doing something, which we legally can't?" - (sic)

