 »   »   »  Alok Nath-Vinita Nanda Controversy: Tweeples Call ‘Sanskari Babuji’ A Rapist; Want Him To Be Jailed!

    Television actor Alok Nath was accused of raping Tara fame writer-producer Vinita Nanda. She shared the horrific story on her Facebook page, which shocked the entertainment industry and fans. Recently, the actor Sushant Singh, who is an executive member of the Cine & TV Artiste's Association (CINTAA), promised complete support to Vinita. He also revealed that a show cause notice will be sent to the actor, Alok Nath. Meanwhile, Alok has responded to the rape allegation made by Vinita. His statements have shocked us, as he has said that he was once a good friend to Vinita and it was he who made her what she is. He has also said that people hear to a woman's stand more, as they are considered weak!

    The tweeples are extremely angry at Alok Nath and didn't expect this from their 'Sanskari Babuji'! They have lashed out at him, calling him a rapist and want him behind the bars! Check out the tweets.

    Fans’ Comments: Anup Nair

    "#AlokNath himself told about his wild ways in his interviews. The best part is that villains like Pran and Amrish Puri have remained clean through out their lives.And #Sanskari #Babuji has come out as a rapist. #Irony #Tara." - (sic)

    @nawathepooja & Sangita

    @nawathepooja: #aloknath aapke karmon ke fal aapko iss janam mai bhugatne padenge ...hope u get punished in worstest way. - (sic)

    Sangita Nambiar: Now that we know #AlokNath is a fucking rapist I quote the man himself - "Jail the bitch!" - (sic)

    $$ Adit¥∆ M∆€∆£ $$

    "That guy is a rapist. He needs to go to jail. Expulsion se kya hoga? @CintaaOfficial needs to send a message to assholes like @aloknath . @MumbaiPolice . She has waited for 19 BLOODY YEARS @vintananda." - (sic)

    Megha Nayar

    "In the #AlokNath case, the joke is on us. This man had a field day raping women and destroying their careers, while we happily bestowed the ‘sanskari' tag on him. If he was a bonafide piece of shit, we were ignorant morons." - (sic)

    Rashmi

    "This #AlokNath thing is so disgusting, he should b in jail and @vintananda mam with due respect u say u were successful/liberated woman y did u not go 2 d police u were raped for god sake 1 medical test n this filth of a man could be behind bars. #MeTooIndia." - (sic)

    Archana Bhalla

    "Now slowly slowly females of Bollywood r cmg out for slamming d directors, actors n producers,this is vry shocking dt like Alok Nath who seems vry cultured in movies,his real face is like rapist.#AlokNath." - (sic)

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 14:18 [IST]
