 »   »   »  Alok Nath-Vinita Nanda Controversy: Tweeples Call ‘Sanskari Babuji’ A Rapist; Want Him To Be Jailed!

Fans’ Comments: Anup Nair

"#AlokNath himself told about his wild ways in his interviews. The best part is that villains like Pran and Amrish Puri have remained clean through out their lives.And #Sanskari #Babuji has come out as a rapist. #Irony #Tara." - (sic)

@nawathepooja & Sangita

@nawathepooja: #aloknath aapke karmon ke fal aapko iss janam mai bhugatne padenge ...hope u get punished in worstest way. - (sic)

Sangita Nambiar: Now that we know #AlokNath is a fucking rapist I quote the man himself - "Jail the bitch!" - (sic)

$$ Adit¥∆ M∆€∆£ $$

"That guy is a rapist. He needs to go to jail. Expulsion se kya hoga? @CintaaOfficial needs to send a message to assholes like @aloknath . @MumbaiPolice . She has waited for 19 BLOODY YEARS @vintananda." - (sic)

Megha Nayar

"In the #AlokNath case, the joke is on us. This man had a field day raping women and destroying their careers, while we happily bestowed the ‘sanskari' tag on him. If he was a bonafide piece of shit, we were ignorant morons." - (sic)

Rashmi

"This #AlokNath thing is so disgusting, he should b in jail and @vintananda mam with due respect u say u were successful/liberated woman y did u not go 2 d police u were raped for god sake 1 medical test n this filth of a man could be behind bars. #MeTooIndia." - (sic)

Archana Bhalla

"Now slowly slowly females of Bollywood r cmg out for slamming d directors, actors n producers,this is vry shocking dt like Alok Nath who seems vry cultured in movies,his real face is like rapist.#AlokNath." - (sic)