 »   »   » Another BIG Wedding! Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla All Set To Tie The Knot This June!

Rubina Announces About Her BIG DAY!

Sharing a cute picture, Rubina wrote, "YES 😇 we @ashukla09 are Going to Begin our New Journey, with proudly embracing each other's imperfections for an eternity ! ☺️☺️! This JUNE will be the Celebration of our BIG Day❤️....... thank you ALL for flooding us with love and good wishes🙏🏻😊" - (sic)

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla To Get Married!

Rubina told BT, "Yes we are taking our relationship forward to a new phase... a phase where we will celebrate each other's imperfection and create memories for a lifetime."

Abhinav & Rubina To Get Married In June!

Abhinav too, confirmed about their wedding. He said, "Yes, we are getting married in June. We are yet to zero in on a date as we have a couple of options. The venue too is to be finalised."

‘There Was No Pressure From Either Side’!

He added, "There was no pressure from either side. I was very clear that I won't get married until I find the person I can be myself with and Rubina is just that. Also, we didn't need any convincing to make up our minds. We just decided that we needed to take our relationship to the next level after dating for so long."

Abhinav Informed Rubina’s Parents First!

He further added, "I first informed her parents and my family connected with hers. I did bring up the topic of marriage with her, but it wasn't followed by a dramatic Hollywood-like proposal of going down on my knees and popping the question."

Wedding Will Be A Mix Of Himachali & Punjabi Rituals

As Rubina is a Himachali and Abhinav, a Punjabi, the wedding will be a mix of Himachali and Punjabi rituals. The actor said, "We will follow all the rituals. The only tradition I will skip is mounting the ghodi as I am completely against it. I don't want to trouble an animal, who can't express pain or exhaustion, to mark my big day."

How The Couple Met!

Apparently, the couple met at a friend's house during Ganpati festival. He was smitten by Rubina's looks as she looked stunning in a sari! He had even commented on one of Rubina's photoshoots, asking her to let him shoot her pictures. The couple started dating in 2015.

The Couple Share Common Interests!

The duo share common interests - travelling and love for coffee. While Abhinav loves to click pictures, she loves to be his subject! Well, that's how we get to see a lot of lovely pictures of gorgeous actress on her social media accounts.