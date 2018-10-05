 »   »   »  Anup Jalota’s Concert Fee Is Doubled, Courtesy Bigg Boss 12!

Anup Jalota shocked the fans by participating on the biggest controversial reality show Bigg Boss 12. Another shocker was announcement of his relationship with his student, Jasleen Matharu, who entered the house along with him as his partner. Considering his popularity among masses, the makers had offered him highest fee. He is charging a whopping amount of Rs 45 Lakhs per week for his stay in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Recently, he broke up with his girlfriend in the house as she didn't save him from nomination. Anup was upset that Jasleen gave priority to her favourites than him!

Many were seen trolling the couple. They even called them fake. Well, if you think that this has ruined his reputation, then you are wrong. Apparently, Anup's demand has shot up after his Bigg Boss stint!

It is being said that the devotional singer used to charge around Rs 7-8 Lakhs per concert before, but now, it has doubled to Rs 12 Lakhs and more. A source was quoted by Bollywood Life as saying, "He has always been a very popular singer but after Bigg Boss, the request for concerts has shot up considerably. The increase in numbers is quite significant."

Anup's manager confirmed the news to the entertainment portal. He said, "Yes, we are getting many enquiries. People are also ready to offer more fees to get him for shows."

There are reports that the bhajan singer might get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 12 house within a couple of weeks, as he has to attend a conference in California on October 27, 2018! When asked about the same, his spokesperson said, "We had to cancel a few events. If he exits the house by then, he'll surely be in the US for that show."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Bigg Boss 12: Srishty Rode's Fiance Manish BLASTS Shivashish For His p**sycat Comment!