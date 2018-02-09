 »   »   » Are Bigg Boss 11’s Bandgi & Puneesh In LIVE-IN Relationship; Were They Really KICKED OUT Of House?

Bandgi & Puneesh Deny Rumours

It was even said that the couple are in a live-in relationship and a happy space. But, Bandgi and Puneesh have refuted the rumours of being in live-in relationship. They also deny being thrown out of the house. Read on to know what Bandgi has to say...

Bandgi Is Surprised With The Fake Stories On Them

Bandgi feels people enjoy maligning her with such rubbish stories. She was quoted by IE as saying, "I am surprised at all these stories. The news of me being thrown out of the house had also emerged when I was in Bigg Boss and now it's back."

‘I Don’t Know Why People Are After Our Lives’

"I don't understand how people can report the same kind of news again and again. It's complete rubbish. I don't know why people are after our lives. I am right now at my place comfortably, so have no idea where did such news come from."

Are Bandgi & Puneesh In Live-in Relationship?

Regarding the rumours of her being in live-in relationship with Puneesh, Bandgi said, "It's all fake. Puneesh has been staying in a hotel nearby, alone and I stay in my house."

Bandgi & Puneesh

"We do media interactions together and go out for dinners and parties but we are not living in together. In fact, Puneesh is house hunting in Mumbai to have a proper place to live."

‘Some People Enjoy Spreading Negativity & Are Jealous’

Bandgi and Puneesh have always been under the scanner as many of them feel the couple is faking love. Regarding this, Bandgi tells IE, "Some people enjoy spreading negativity and are plain jealous to see us together. In fact, they are actually doing free PR for us."

Bandgi’s Birthday Plan

Bandgi and Puneesh have big plans for her birthday, which falls on February 10. About her birthday plans, Bandgi says, "We are still trying to zero down upon things. We have decided to party but things are still in the planning process, and you should hear from us soon."