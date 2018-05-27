English
Are Ek Deewana Tha’s Donal Bisht & Director Prateek Shah Dating?

    According to the latest buzz, Ek Deewana Tha actress, Donal Bisht (seen as Sharanya) and her director, Prateek Shah are the new lovebirds in Telly town! As per India-Forum's report, Donal and Prateek are very close and are completely smitten with each other.

    It is also said that Donal would receive preferential treatment on the set and her scenes were shot on priority basis even though she would report late on the set. It was also said that the duo even took off to Goa to spend quality time with each other!

    Donal Bisht & Prateek Shah Dating!

    A unit hand was quoted by TOI as saying, "Everyone on the set is aware of Donal and Prateek's relationship. They have been dating since five months and their families, too, know about it."

    Here's Who Played Cupid Between Them

    "The show's producer, Prateek Sharma, played cupid between them. They hang out together post the shoot and whenever they get a day off. While their equation is evident to everyone, they are mum about it."

    Donal & Prateek Are Not Dating!

    But both the actress and director have denied the rumours saying there is no truth to it! Regarding their Goa outing, Donal and Prateek said they had been with a group of friends, not just both of them.

    Donal Denies Dating Rumours

    Donal said, "I am not in a relationship. Why will I hide it if I am dating someone? I would rather announce it. I went to Goa with four friends, not just prateek. Also, what's the problem if I go out with him or any other friend? Can't I do that?"

    Prateek Too Denies Dating Rumours

    Prateek too, echoed the same, "We were a group of four-five friends, who went to Goa. I have always been open about my relationships, but there is nothing between Donal and me. Whenever there is anything, I will talk about it."

    Read more about: ek deewana tha sony tv
    Story first published: Sunday, May 27, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
