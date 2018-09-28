 »   »   »  SURPRISING! Are Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Friends Again?

Kapil Wishes Sunil For Pataakha

Kapil Sharma took to Twitter saying, "Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes 🙏." - (sic)

Sunil Thanks Kapil; Wishes Him For Son of Manjit Singh

To this, Sunil replied, "Thank you bha ji for your wishes. All the best for ‘Son of Manjit Singh'. All the success.🤗." - (sic). Well, now fans must be wondering whether Kapil and Sunil have turned friends again!

Kapil Is Gearing Up For His Comeback

If reports are to be believed, Kapil is gearing up for his comeback on television and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. It is also being said that Kapil is working hard on his physique, as he has gained a lot of weight.

Will Sunil Work With Kapil?

Kapil and Sunil's fans have been wishing to watch them together again, but both of them are mum about the same as of now. Recently, when Sunil was asked about the mid-air fight controversy and whether he has moved on from the entire incident and if we will get to watch them together, the actor told an entertainment portal as, "We have done a beautiful show together and we made so many people laugh together. I feel gratitude towards the stage. Currently, I am busy with shooting for films and about the future, I can't say anything."