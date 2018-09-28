English
SURPRISING! Are Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover Friends Again?

By
    Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's fights and reconciliations have always been the talk of telly town. The duo has done a few very good shows together and made people laugh. When they came together, it was a big treat for the fans! But post the mid-air fight and twitter war, their friendship turned sour. It looked like the duo is not in good terms, but Kapil's recent tweet make us wonder whether they have patched up yet again? Kapil took to social media to wish his friend Sunil for his film Pataakha, which released today (September 28, 2018). The film features Sanya Malhotra and television actress Radhika Madan in the lead roles.

    On the other hand, Sunil thanked Kapil for his wishes and also wished Kapil for his Punjabi film, Son Of Manjit Singh, the trailer of which was released a few days ago and has received accolades!

    Kapil Wishes Sunil For Pataakha

    Kapil Sharma took to Twitter saying, "Congratulations n best wishes Paji @WhoSunilGrover n my Favourite @VishalBhardwaj sir n @rekha_bhardwaj Mam n the whole team of #Pataakha lots of love n best wishes 🙏." - (sic)

    Sunil Thanks Kapil; Wishes Him For Son of Manjit Singh

    To this, Sunil replied, "Thank you bha ji for your wishes. All the best for ‘Son of Manjit Singh'. All the success.🤗." - (sic). Well, now fans must be wondering whether Kapil and Sunil have turned friends again!

    Kapil Is Gearing Up For His Comeback

    If reports are to be believed, Kapil is gearing up for his comeback on television and fans are eagerly waiting for the same. It is also being said that Kapil is working hard on his physique, as he has gained a lot of weight.

    Will Sunil Work With Kapil?

    Kapil and Sunil's fans have been wishing to watch them together again, but both of them are mum about the same as of now. Recently, when Sunil was asked about the mid-air fight controversy and whether he has moved on from the entire incident and if we will get to watch them together, the actor told an entertainment portal as, "We have done a beautiful show together and we made so many people laugh together. I feel gratitude towards the stage. Currently, I am busy with shooting for films and about the future, I can't say anything."

    Although Sunil has not agreed that he would work with Kapil, he has neither denied it. Their recent messages are the proof that there is still a ray of hope for the fans to watch them together.

