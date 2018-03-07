 »   »   » Are Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’s Shaheer Sheikh & Erica Fernandes Part Of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2?

Shaheer Sheikh Approached For Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2!

As per Spotboye report, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Shaheer Sheikh (in place of Cezzane Khan) has been approached for the show. It is also said that he was the first actor to get a call from Ekta to be cast as one of the leads in the show!

Shaheer Sheikh

But, while chatting with his fans, when a fan asked, "Hero there is news about this starplus show u comng bck with..pls clear kar do uss bare main (sic)," to which Shaheer replied, "It was a pilot. Not signed anything till now." - (Sic)

Shaheer Sheikh In Yash Patnaik’s New Show!

Since the fan mentioned Star Plus, many of them assumed it to be Kasuatii Zindagi Ki 2. There were also reports that Shaheer has been roped in for Yash Patnaik's new show. It was said that in the show, Shaheer would be seen playing the role of an intense lover!

Erica Fernandes Approached For Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2!

Also, there are reports that Shaheer's KRPKAB's co-actress, Erica Fernandes has also been approached for the show! But the actress has denied the reports.

Erica Denies Being Part Of Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2

She was quoted by India-forums as saying, "Oh no! that's completely not true. Having said that, it's great to know that Kasauti is making a comeback, as it was a really nice show. If I sign something, I would break the news myself. Until then, I am just going to travel around the globe and explore."