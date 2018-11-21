 »   »   »  Are Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonwala Entering Vikas Gupta’s Ace Of Space?

Celebs On Ace Of Space

Every week, the show invites celebrities as guests. Recently, we saw Parth Samthaan and Nia Sharma entering the show as guests. So the makers wanted to continue the tradition by calling Priyank and Ben on the show.

If Priyank & Ben Enter The Show…

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "This will clearly spark off a lot of controversies and drama inside the house as the old flames have a lot confrontation to do."

Priyank & Ben Are In No Mood To Enter The Show

However, the source revealed that the chance of the duo coming on the show is highly unlikely. They are in no mood to enter the show as they do not want to drag the things further!

They Are Not Responding To The Team’s Calls!

It seems that they are not even responding to the team's messages and calls! But the makers are trying hard to get the two on the show! Well, if the makers get them on the show, we are sure that there will be major confrontations!