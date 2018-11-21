English
 »   »   »  Are Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonwala Entering Vikas Gupta’s Ace Of Space?

Are Priyank Sharma & Benafsha Soonwala Entering Vikas Gupta’s Ace Of Space?

By
    Vikas Gupta's show on MTV, Ace Of Space is grabbing headlines, thanks to the contestants - Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. Both of them were seen cribbing about their ex-partners, Benafsha Soonawala and Priyank Sharma. Divya had even said that Priyank's heart is black and he spoiled her life. Post which, Priyank had clarified about his past by sharing an open letter on the social media. On the other hand, Varun had made shocking revelations about his ex! Varun had said that she was caught cheating on him!

    Well, now the drama is bound to doubled as according to Bollywoodlife's report, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawala might enter the show. Apparently, the makers are keen on getting Priyank and Benafsha as guests and not as contestants.

    Celebs On Ace Of Space

    Every week, the show invites celebrities as guests. Recently, we saw Parth Samthaan and Nia Sharma entering the show as guests. So the makers wanted to continue the tradition by calling Priyank and Ben on the show.

    If Priyank & Ben Enter The Show…

    A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "This will clearly spark off a lot of controversies and drama inside the house as the old flames have a lot confrontation to do."

    Priyank & Ben Are In No Mood To Enter The Show

    However, the source revealed that the chance of the duo coming on the show is highly unlikely. They are in no mood to enter the show as they do not want to drag the things further!

    They Are Not Responding To The Team’s Calls!

    It seems that they are not even responding to the team's messages and calls! But the makers are trying hard to get the two on the show! Well, if the makers get them on the show, we are sure that there will be major confrontations!

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 16:41 [IST]
