 »   »   » Are Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Expecting Their First Child?

Karan & Ankita Are Expecting Their First Child

According to BT report, "Ankita Bhargava is in her second trimester and the couple's baby is due around November this year." It is also said that the couple is trying to keep the news under wraps.

The Couple Is Trying Their Best To Keep The News Under Wraps

A source close to the family was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Karan and Ankita are ecstatic with this development in their life. They are, however, trying their best to keep the news under wraps because they plan to announce it at the right time."

Karan Refutes The Reports

But when Bollywoodlife got in touch with Karan, he refuted the report. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Nahi nahi baba...I am not in India...this is just rumours. We will announce it if I happen to be a father."

Ankita Talks About Marriage

Meanwhile, in an interview to a leading daily, Ankita said about marriage and Karan, "Marriage is a work in progress. Karan and I have grown as a couple though we were very different people when we married two years ago. He is colourful and I am black-and-white and vice versa in some situations."

Ankita Talks About Karan

She further added, "Earlier, Karan was an extremist and would take decision irrationally and now he has become calmer as a person. We have grown as individuals and found friendship with each other."

How Aly Played Cupid Between Ankita & Karan?

Apparently, Aly Goni got Karan and Ankita together. Aly wanted to see Karan settled. Karan was quoted by an entertainment website as saying, "I don't know when these things got transpired in his mind, and he introduced us. He has been instrumental in finding love for both of us."