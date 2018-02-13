 »   »   » Are Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya Expecting Their First Baby?

Divyanka & Vivek Are Not Planning A Family Now!

Talking to HT, Vivek clarified, "These are just rumours. We're not planning a family already. There are a lot of milestones that need to be achieved. We just want to be ready, I don't think we're ready right now."

DiVek Aim To Go Higher

He added, "The news came out that Divyanka was part of the Forbes list (2017 Forbes India Celebrity 100) and we were really happy about it. We aim to go higher."

Vivek Adds…

"So, there's a lot of motivation to keep pushing ourselves forward and achieve more. There's a lot on our plate. I have things planned for myself career-wise."

Is Vivek Annoyed With Rumours?

The celebrities tend to get annoyed as rumours surround their personal lives. But, Vivek says that he takes things positively. He adds, "I think all these people who're concerned about us have become one big family."

Vivek Adds...

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "You know how there are people in your family... your dadis and your aunts... speculating about when shall we have a baby?"

Vivek Feels Fans Are Like Family!

He feels fans are almost close to them just like family, as they have been part of their journey since the beginning (their love story). He feels that fans do it in good faith and with lots of love.