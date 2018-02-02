 »   »   » Are You Listening Shilpa? Hina Khan Says Vikas Gupta Saw Only Her As His Competitor In BB 11 House!

Hina, Vikas, Rocky & Priyank

The two foes-turned-friends along with Rocky and Priyank Sharma had fun and also went for a movie. Priyank and Hina's friend, Luv Tyagi was missing as he was busy in Delhi!

Hina Watched Padmavat With The Trio

Hina was quoted by BT as saying, "Vikas and I have met outside the house many times. We even watched Padmaavat along with Ro (Rocky) and Priyank. Vikas and I could never get along inside the house."

Vikas Saw Hina As His Competitor; What About Shilpa?

Hina also says that Vikas saw ONLY her as his competitor! Well, did she forget to mention Shilpa? It has to be recalled that both Hina and Vikas seemed insecure about Shilpa's popularity (fan following), especially after the Mall Task.

Hina Says…

"He (Vikas) told me that he saw only me as his competition and I took it as a compliment. We are like-minded people and we knew that we will bond well outside the house and now we are."

Hina Is In Touch With Priyank & Vikas!

"We couldn't connect on 'Bigg Boss' because we were in a competitive zone. However, that doesn't mean that we can't be friends outside the house. He calls me and we are in touch with each other. I am in touch with Priyank as well."

Rocky & Vikas

Vikas and Hina's boyfriend, Rocky too, bonded well, and the trio has been catching up regularly. Hina added, "Vikas is very close to Ro and relates to him. In fact, Ro told him in front of me that he was his favourite player."

Hina Wants To Slap Luv!

Regarding Luv, Hina told another entertainment portal, "I am so angry at Luv, I want to slap him right now. In fact, yesterday only when I was talking to him, I told him that you are very busy and you've become a celebrity and all, ha?"

Luv Wants To Become A Commoner Again!

She further added, "But he said I am actually trying to become a commoner again from the celebrity that I've become. But never mind ya, he is keeping really busy so yes I need to get my hand over him and meet up."