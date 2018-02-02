 »   »   » Arjit Taneja Misses Kumkum Bhagya Team; Clarifies Mrunal Thakur Is His ‘Closest’ Friend!

Is Arjit Regretting Quitting Kumkum Bhagya?

When asked whether he regrets quitting Kumkum Bhagya, Arjit told IE, "To be honest, there was nothing for me to perform in the character and it was a well-thought decision, so there was never any regret. It was a new start for Vin Rana, who replaced me but I had reached a stagnant point with it."

Arjit Misses Kumkum Bhagya Team!

"Even Mrunal had quit the show so the chemistry was seeing, yes, I still miss the team but I have no complaints. They are like family to me and Kumkum will always be the best phase of my life."

Are Arjit & Mrunal Dating?

"There's zero percent truth to it. We are the closest friends and since Mrunal was my first co-star, she will always be special to me. We both have grown up together on the sets."

Arjit & Mrunal

"Initially, we used to detest each other and slowly and steadily, we built a close bond. We are in a very comfortable space and such rumours really doesn't affect our friendship."

Was Money The Reason That He Shifted To Indonesia?

"Money was definitely one of the reasons but the love of fans that's there is unmatched anywhere. The people there are the best ones; very sweet and humble."

Arjit Says…

"So, when you know you have such great fans in the region, you want to work and meet them. It was a great experience and I even had Mrunal working there with me, which was even more fun."