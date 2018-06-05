 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli Bangs His Girlfriend's Head Against The Floor; FIR Filed Against Him!

Related Articles
Armaan Kohli is infamous for his temper. It has to be recalled that the actor was involved for openly abusing, threatening and almost hitting his fellow (Bigg Boss) contestants in 2013. He was arrested by the Lonavala police and but was released on bail.
The actor and former Bigg Boss contestant is in news yet again! An FIR has been lodged against him for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and business partner Neeru Randhawa. She suffered a head injury and is being treated at Kokilaben hospital.
Armaan Absconding
A police officer said that they have recorded Neeru's statement. Apparently, the police went to the residence where the complainant was allegedly beaten, but Kohli wasn't there. They are looking out for him for further interrogation. No arrest has been made yet.
Neeru Recalls The Horrific Incident
About the horrific incident, Neeru was quoted by BT as saying, "The argument started on a frivolous matter. I manage Armaan's villa in Goa, which is often rented out, and had made a booking for a client. However, the client had made the payment to the villa staff and when Armaan asked me about the money, I told him that I will ask the staff to transfer it."
Armaan Caught His GF By Her Hair & Banged Her Head Against The Floor!
"Suddenly, he started verbally abusing me. Before I realised what was happening, he caught me by my hair and banged my head against the floor. I begged him to allow me to go to the hospital, promising that I wouldn't approach the police."
Neeru’s Head Injured
"The wound was so deep that I had to undergo a surgery. The doctor told me that the scar would be visible even after the surgery, as the assault has damaged my skin tissues. Armaan has been sending me text messages since Sunday, asking me to come back home, and he is even promising to marry me right away, but I have had enough!"
Armaan Had Assaulted Her Previously As Well
Neeru reveals that Armaan has assaulted her before as well, "He had assaulted me in February this year, and nearly broke my nose. This relationship has been a huge mistake, but I continued to give him chances despite being warned by friends and family."
Armaan & Neeru
"In fact, I had called time on the relationship in September last year, and left for Dubai. I got a job and was living there peacefully. However, three months later, Armaan came to take me back home."
Former Bigg Boss Contestant Begs & Pleads
"When I told him that I didn't want to get back to the vicious circle, he begged and pleaded with me and said that he would change. He told me that he needs me as I have made him a better person and taken care of his parents and brother. I left everything and returned to India with him."
How Armaan & Neeru Met
Before dating Neeru, Armaan was in a relationship with Tanisha Mukherjee, whom he met in the Bigg Boss house. In 2015, Armaan met Neeru in Dubai. A common friend introduced them.
Neeru Was Taking Care Of His Work, Parents & Brother
Neeru told BT, "We were introduced by a common friend and he asked me to work with him. That same year, I came to Mumbai, and soon, we grew closer. A few months later, I moved in with him. Since then, I have been taking care of his work, parents and brother."
The Actor Never Made Their Relationship Official
She further added, "We have been seen together at events, but Armaan never made our relationship official. He wanted to keep it under wraps and I didn't really care about it."
Armaan Had A String Of Relationships!
"He has had a string of relationships where the girls have often accused him of abuse, so I thought he didn't want to put me out there to be judged. I took care of his house and put up with his bratty attitude."
It has to be seen what Armaan has to say in his defence.
