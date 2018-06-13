English
 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli Arrested For Assaulting His Girlfriend, The Actor Was Hiding At His Friend’s Place!

Armaan Kohli Arrested For Assaulting His Girlfriend, The Actor Was Hiding At His Friend’s Place!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor, Armaan Kohli is grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, the actor was in news, as an assault case was filed by his live-in girlfriend and business partner Neeru Randhawa. (Armaan and Neeru were in a relationship since past three years.)

    According to HT report (based on Neeru's statements), Armaan was booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

    Police Had Been Searching For Armaan

    The police had been searching for him since then for further investigation. Recently, when Armaan's father was asked about his son's whereabouts, he had said that he doesn't know where his son is!

    Police Nab Armaan, Who Was Hiding At His Friend’s Place

    According to the latest report, the police has traced Armaan at a farmhouse in Lonavala. He has been arrested for interrogation. Apparently, he was hiding at his friend Baba's farmhouse, in Lonavala.

    Armaan Kohli Arrested

    Confirming the report of Armaan's arrest, ANI tweeted, "Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by #Mumbai Police, he is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa."

    Neeru & Armaan’s Fight

    For the uninitiated, Armaan and Neeru had an argument and the actor pushed Neeru down the stairs. He grabbed her by the hair and banged her head on the floor. Post the incident, Neeru suffered a head injury and was hospitalised in Kokilaben hospital.

    The Actor Claimed Neeru Attacked His Mother!

    On the other hand, although Armaan was unavailable, he had narrated his side of story to a few of his close friends. The actor had claimed that he attacked Neeru after she tried to grab his mother by her neck! He had also said that she was after his money!

    Neeru Denies Armaan’s Allegations

    In an interview to an entertainment portal, Neeru had denied the reports. She had even asked Armaan to produce CCTV footage to prove his accusations.

    Now that the actor is arrested, it has to be seen what he has to say now in his defence.

    Fun Time Goes Terribly Wrong! Sara Khan's Nude Bathtub Video Goes Viral!

    Read more about: armaan kohli bigg boss
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 0:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue