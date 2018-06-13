 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli Arrested For Assaulting His Girlfriend, The Actor Was Hiding At His Friend’s Place!

Police Had Been Searching For Armaan

The police had been searching for him since then for further investigation. Recently, when Armaan's father was asked about his son's whereabouts, he had said that he doesn't know where his son is!

Police Nab Armaan, Who Was Hiding At His Friend’s Place

According to the latest report, the police has traced Armaan at a farmhouse in Lonavala. He has been arrested for interrogation. Apparently, he was hiding at his friend Baba's farmhouse, in Lonavala.

Armaan Kohli Arrested

Confirming the report of Armaan's arrest, ANI tweeted, "Actor Armaan Kohli arrested by #Mumbai Police, he is accused of assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa."

Neeru & Armaan’s Fight

For the uninitiated, Armaan and Neeru had an argument and the actor pushed Neeru down the stairs. He grabbed her by the hair and banged her head on the floor. Post the incident, Neeru suffered a head injury and was hospitalised in Kokilaben hospital.

The Actor Claimed Neeru Attacked His Mother!

On the other hand, although Armaan was unavailable, he had narrated his side of story to a few of his close friends. The actor had claimed that he attacked Neeru after she tried to grab his mother by her neck! He had also said that she was after his money!

Neeru Denies Armaan’s Allegations

In an interview to an entertainment portal, Neeru had denied the reports. She had even asked Armaan to produce CCTV footage to prove his accusations.