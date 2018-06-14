 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli Case Gets Complicated! The Actor’s Bail Plea Rejected!

Armaan Came Out Of The Hideout To Buy New SIM Card

According to India Today's report, "He was moving from one city to another in Maharashtra like Solapur, Pune and Lonavla. At all the places, he was using different SIM cards to avoid the cops."

How Armaan Got Arrested?

After Armaan reached Lonavala to stay at his friend's farmhouse, he went to a shop to buy the SIM as he needed a new SIM card to communicate with his family and advocate. But at the shop, one of the citizens identified him and informed the police.

His Girlfriend Withdraws The Case!

A team from Santacruz police station reached Lonavla and arrested him within two hours. But now, it is being said that the case has been withdrawn by his girlfriend!

Case Has Been Settled Down Between Armaan & Neeru!

Apparently, the actor was produced in the Bandra court and his lawyer told the magistrate that the case has been settled between Armaan and his girlfriend and that ‘no purpose will be served with his custody.'

Magistrate Rejects Armaan’s Bail Plea

Neeru was also present in the court during the hearing. Armaan had already filed a petition before Bombay High Court for ‘quashing of the complaint by mutual consent'. But the magistrate rejected Armaan's bail application. The actor was taken away to jail by 3 pm. He has been sent to judicial custody till June 26, 2018.

Why Armaan’s Bail Plea Got Rejected?

The actor's lawyers are now planning to move the bail application before Mumbai's Session Court. It is said that legally FIR cannot be withdrawn without a court's sanction. So, although Neeru has withdrawn the complaint, the case has to proceed through the court.