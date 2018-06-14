English
 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli Case Gets Complicated! The Actor’s Bail Plea Rejected!

Armaan Kohli Case Gets Complicated! The Actor’s Bail Plea Rejected!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Armaan Kohli's BAIL Plea rejected for assaulting GF Neeru Randhawa। FilmiBeat

    Armaan Kohli was in news as an assault case was filed by his live-in girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Neeru, who was in relationship with Armaan since past three years, had revealed in her statement that Armaan banged her head against the floor. She suffered a head injury. The actor went missing after the case was filed against him.

    Recently, the police nabbed the actor, who was apparently hiding at his friend's farmhouse in Lonavala. But the case has now turned complicated! It is said that the actor's girlfriend has withdrawn the case, but the bail plea of the actor has been rejected and he has been sent to the judicial custody!

    Armaan Came Out Of The Hideout To Buy New SIM Card

    According to India Today's report, "He was moving from one city to another in Maharashtra like Solapur, Pune and Lonavla. At all the places, he was using different SIM cards to avoid the cops."

    How Armaan Got Arrested?

    After Armaan reached Lonavala to stay at his friend's farmhouse, he went to a shop to buy the SIM as he needed a new SIM card to communicate with his family and advocate. But at the shop, one of the citizens identified him and informed the police.

    His Girlfriend Withdraws The Case!

    A team from Santacruz police station reached Lonavla and arrested him within two hours. But now, it is being said that the case has been withdrawn by his girlfriend!

    Case Has Been Settled Down Between Armaan & Neeru!

    Apparently, the actor was produced in the Bandra court and his lawyer told the magistrate that the case has been settled between Armaan and his girlfriend and that ‘no purpose will be served with his custody.'

    Magistrate Rejects Armaan’s Bail Plea

    Neeru was also present in the court during the hearing. Armaan had already filed a petition before Bombay High Court for ‘quashing of the complaint by mutual consent'. But the magistrate rejected Armaan's bail application. The actor was taken away to jail by 3 pm. He has been sent to judicial custody till June 26, 2018.

    Why Armaan’s Bail Plea Got Rejected?

    The actor's lawyers are now planning to move the bail application before Mumbai's Session Court. It is said that legally FIR cannot be withdrawn without a court's sanction. So, although Neeru has withdrawn the complaint, the case has to proceed through the court.

    According to the report, Neeru was seen crying throughout the entire course of the hearing, while Armaan avoided looking at her.

    Are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi Ignoring Each Other?

    Read more about: armaan kohli bigg boss
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue