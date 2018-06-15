English
 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli Paid Monetary Compensation To Neeru; HC Wants Armaan To Express Remorse!

Armaan Kohli Paid Monetary Compensation To Neeru; HC Wants Armaan To Express Remorse!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli was in news for assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. Neeru had revealed in her statement that Armaan banged her head against the floor due to which she suffered a head injury.

    Post this incident, Neeru had filed a case against Armaan, who went missing. He was later nabbed by the police. The actor was recently produced in the Bandra court.

    Armaan's GF Withdraws The Case

    Although, Neeru had withdrawn the case, the magistrate rejected Armaan's bail application and was sent to judicial custody till June 26, 2018. The actor had already filed a petition before Bombay High Court for ‘quashing of the complaint by mutual consent'.

    HC Wants Armaan To Express Remorse!

    According to TOI report, "A bench of Justices R M Savant and Revati Mohite Dere asked Kohli's counsel Satish Maneshinde for Kohli's affidavit to be submitted on Friday. The bench want an ‘affidavit expressing remorse and regret'.

    The Actor Had Paid Monetary Compensation To His GF

    It is being said that according to the plea, Armaan had paid a monetary compensation to her. Adjourning the matter, the HC asked Neeru to be present at the court too. Justice Savant was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We have to record her statement. She has to be present. We are going to record what amount she has received. This is the second such incident."

    Armaan & Neeru

    For the uninitiated, before dating Neeru, Armaan was in a relationship with Bollywood actress, Tanisha Mukherjee, but they soon parted ways. Neeru and Armaan met in 2015, in Dubai. A common friend had introduced them. The couple was in a relationship since past three years.

    The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Had Assaulted Her Before As Well!

    Neeru had revealed that Armaan had assaulted her before as well. She also revealed that the actor had a string of relationships where the girls have often accused him of abuse.

    Stay tuned to this space to know the latest development of the case.

    Bigg Boss 11's Akash Dadlani Is Back With 'Bang Bang' & Shilpa Shinde Is The First One To Watch It!

    Read more about: armaan kohli bigg boss
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue