 »   »   »  Armaan Kohli Paid Monetary Compensation To Neeru; HC Wants Armaan To Express Remorse!

Armaan's GF Withdraws The Case

Although, Neeru had withdrawn the case, the magistrate rejected Armaan's bail application and was sent to judicial custody till June 26, 2018. The actor had already filed a petition before Bombay High Court for ‘quashing of the complaint by mutual consent'.

HC Wants Armaan To Express Remorse!

According to TOI report, "A bench of Justices R M Savant and Revati Mohite Dere asked Kohli's counsel Satish Maneshinde for Kohli's affidavit to be submitted on Friday. The bench want an ‘affidavit expressing remorse and regret'.

The Actor Had Paid Monetary Compensation To His GF

It is being said that according to the plea, Armaan had paid a monetary compensation to her. Adjourning the matter, the HC asked Neeru to be present at the court too. Justice Savant was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We have to record her statement. She has to be present. We are going to record what amount she has received. This is the second such incident."

Armaan & Neeru

For the uninitiated, before dating Neeru, Armaan was in a relationship with Bollywood actress, Tanisha Mukherjee, but they soon parted ways. Neeru and Armaan met in 2015, in Dubai. A common friend had introduced them. The couple was in a relationship since past three years.

The Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Had Assaulted Her Before As Well!

Neeru had revealed that Armaan had assaulted her before as well. She also revealed that the actor had a string of relationships where the girls have often accused him of abuse.