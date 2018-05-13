 »   »   » Mother’s Day! TV Celebrities Reveal How Their Mothers Have Always Inspired Them!

Shubhangi Atre

"When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child. I understand my mom so well, now once I became a mother. And my love, respect grows for her so high with each passing day. She is the most responsible person in my life."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

"My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in my mind. I can't just imagine my life without her. She is my God and super hero. She is the best mom in the world."

Kunal Jaisingh

"My mom is the best. The more I say is less about her. She always keeps trust over me and motivated me to follow my dreams and live them. She'd be proud of me and my achievements. She believes in me and that's why my today is for her. She's a wonderful mother."

Suyyash Rai

"I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it about her. She is the love of my life. Whatever I'm today is only because of her."

Arshi Khan

"All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. My mom trusts me not the society. I'm thankful to her upbringing. She has always allowed me to live a life. To do mistakes and learn out of it. She made me a strong woman I'm today."

Helly Shah

"My mom is my friend, guide and also a teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. She is inspiration of my life. I have seen her going through so much in her life, yet she remained the strongest. She is the best. She taught me to be the best. And she is that one person in my life who comes first for me."

Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar

"My mother is a walking miracle. I love her and totally depend on her for everything. The time I see her, I get the power and can stand strong. She is the only reason behind my achievements. I love her the most."

Sara Khan

"Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs, since the payment is pure love. For me, my mother is only the God. She has only helped me, motivated me and inspired me to earn all the achievements."

Avika Gor

"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. My mother has always been there with me, the time I was fighting and rooting my ways. She has always feed me up with so much love and care, that life without her is totally impossible."

Alisha Panwar

"The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness. And I have learnt her qualities, be it to be hard working, forgiving or having passion. And it has only become my success key."