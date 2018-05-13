 »   »   » Mother’s Day! TV Celebrities Reveal How Their Mothers Have Always Inspired Them!

Related Articles
Mother's day is celebrated annually on second Sunday of May to remember and honour mother's responsibilities in the family and society. It is dedicated to all mothers and celebrated every year to honour the mother and motherhood.
Here's what television celebrities have to say about their mothers.
Shubhangi Atre
"When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child. I understand my mom so well, now once I became a mother. And my love, respect grows for her so high with each passing day. She is the most responsible person in my life."
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
"My mother is my root, my foundation. She planted the seed that I base my life on, and that is the belief that the ability to achieve starts in my mind. I can't just imagine my life without her. She is my God and super hero. She is the best mom in the world."
Kunal Jaisingh
"My mom is the best. The more I say is less about her. She always keeps trust over me and motivated me to follow my dreams and live them. She'd be proud of me and my achievements. She believes in me and that's why my today is for her. She's a wonderful mother."
Suyyash Rai
"I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it about her. She is the love of my life. Whatever I'm today is only because of her."
Arshi Khan
"All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother. My mom trusts me not the society. I'm thankful to her upbringing. She has always allowed me to live a life. To do mistakes and learn out of it. She made me a strong woman I'm today."
Helly Shah
"My mom is my friend, guide and also a teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. She is inspiration of my life. I have seen her going through so much in her life, yet she remained the strongest. She is the best. She taught me to be the best. And she is that one person in my life who comes first for me."
Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar
"My mother is a walking miracle. I love her and totally depend on her for everything. The time I see her, I get the power and can stand strong. She is the only reason behind my achievements. I love her the most."
Sara Khan
"Being a full-time mother is one of the highest salaried jobs, since the payment is pure love. For me, my mother is only the God. She has only helped me, motivated me and inspired me to earn all the achievements."
Avika Gor
"Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. My mother has always been there with me, the time I was fighting and rooting my ways. She has always feed me up with so much love and care, that life without her is totally impossible."
Alisha Panwar
"The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness. And I have learnt her qualities, be it to be hard working, forgiving or having passion. And it has only become my success key."
Roshni Sahota: No matter how old a mother is, she watches her middle-aged children for signs of improvement. My mom has always been with me and helped me to fight my up and down. She has made me whatever I'm today. I have no regrets in life just because of her.
Mahika Sharma: Mother, I feel that was the bank where we deposited all our hurts and worries. I remember during my school days when my friends use to hide things from their mom. But I learn to speak up the truth and never hide or lie to my mom. And soon I felt my mom has become my best friend.
Meghna Naidu: A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's. I'm thankful to my mom to help me to grow the way I wanted. I still remember the memories of my young days how I use to depend on her, but frankly even today I depend on her. She is the best gift god has given me. She is my bestie.
Parineeta Borthakur: If I've learned anything as a mom from my mom, I've learned that you cannot judge the way another person is raising their kid. Everybody is just doing the best they can. It's hard to be a mom. Every mom is the best friend, a good teacher to the child.
Kuldeep Singh: My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guidance. I was lucky enough to get to have one woman who truly helped me through everything.
Manish Goplani: My mom is hard working and she made me like herself I work hard. She puts her head down and she gets it done. She taught me to make my dreams come true. And she also knows to find a way to have fun. She always says, 'Happiness is your own responsibility.'
Manu Punjabi: Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me. She is not with me today. But her teaching will always be. I can still feel her love and care. My mom was my greatest teacher and a true friend. No one can take her place in my life.
Puru Chibber: My mother is my God. She raised us (me and my sister) with humour, and she raised us to understand that not everything was going to be great but how to laugh through it. Only mothers can think of the future, because they give birth to it in their children.
Vivek Mishra: Over the years, I learned so much from my mom. She taught me about the importance of home, family, history and tradition. She accepted me the way I'm and loved me the most. She help me live my dream today. She has become my backbone.
Ribbhu Mehra: Mothers were meant to love us unconditionally, to understand our moments of stupidity, to reprimand us for lame excuses while yet acknowledging our point of view, to weep over our pain and failures as well as cry at our joy and successes, and to cheer us on despite countless start-over. Heaven knows, no one else will.
