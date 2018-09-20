 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan Bags ‘Top Entertainer’ Award At The Global Peace Conference!

Arshi Khan was one of the most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss season 11. The self-proclaimed seduction queen emerged as the most Googled entertainer in India, after Sunny Leone! She had secured the second place, beating her fellow contestants, Sapna Choudhary (3rd place), Shilpa Shinde (7th place) and Bandgi Kalra (8th place). Post Bigg Boss, she was seen on Colors' shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan and Entertainment Ki Raat. The actress is currently busy shooting for Colors' Savitri Devi, in which she is seen as Nayantara.

Post her Bigg Boss stint, Arshi had also joined Wockhardt Foundation as its Peace Ambassador. Her association and hard work got recognised abroad! The actress bagged the 'Top Entertainer' award at the Global Peace Conference, which was held in Sri Lanka. She says that she is happy her work is not only getting noticed in India, but abroad as well.

Arshi Khan was quoted by News18 as saying, "I am glad that my work is getting noticed not only in India but abroad also. I am delighted to bag 'Top Entertainer' award at the Global Peace Conference. I am really thankful to the people who observed my work feel that I am worth this prestigious award."

The actress shared a video from the award ceremony and wrote, "Arshi Khan receive award in srilanka entertainment of the year 2018 sensation n reality internet star 2018 n off course World Peace Ambassador award." - (sic)

We congratulate Arshi Khan for the award.

