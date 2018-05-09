 »   »   » Arshi Khan Blocks Vikas Gupta Courtesy Shilpa Shinde, The Producer Has A Message For ViRshi Fans!

Vikas Gupta’s Birthday

Vikas Gupta rang in his 30th birthday. The producer was wished by his industry friends. Also, his Bigg Boss friends took to social media to wish him on the special day.

Shilpa Shinde’s Special Birthday Message For Vikas

Vikas' frenemy Shilpa Shinde wished the producer in her trademark style. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Happy birthday Guptaji !!! 🎂@lostboy54." - (sic)

Vikas Thanks Shilpa

The producer also replied to Shilpa's video, "Thank you Shilpa Ji , Juice , Cake , Basundi ... Sab ... khaa Jaunga .. aur khilaunga bhi 😉 .. you haven't treated us till now for coming first in big boss . Yeh bahot galat baat hai ... 😋"

Vikas’ Birthday Party

Vikas Gupta had also organised pyjama themed birthday party. His close friends from the Bigg Boss house, Benfsha Soonawala and Priyank Sharma attended the party.

Were Shilpa & Arshi Invited For Vikas’ Birthday Party?

Forget about Shilpa Shinde as she had already said she is not a party animal because of which she might have not attended the party. But, we wondered where Arshi Khan was! Were they invited?

Arshi Upset With Vikas

Apparently, Arshi was invited for Vikas' birthday party, but she was upset with Vikas! Why? Well, because Vikas didn't respond to her birthday message, but replied to Shilpa's message!

Arshi Blocks Vikas & His Mother

Post this, Arshi blocked Vikas and his mother, and he too blocked her on social media! Well, we are not saying this, Vikas himself took to social media to clarify the same to Arshi fans (Arshians) and Vikas & Arshi fans (ViRshi fans).

Vikas’ Message For Arshian & ViRshi Fans

Vikas wrote, "For all the Arshian and virshi fans ✌️who continue to troll and bash. Arshi was invited to the party , she chose not to come . She was upset that I replied to a few birthday wishes . So she blocked me , my mom as well 🙂 Yes I have returned the favour. Continue with Negativity."

Shilpa & Arshi

Although Vikas didn't reveal Shilpa's name it was understood that it was because of Shilpa, Arshi was upset with him. It has to be recalled that Arshi Khan was at loggerheads with Shinde inside the house during the last few weeks. The cold war between the two continued even after the show was over.