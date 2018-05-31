 »   »   »  Arshi Khan Clarifies About Her Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi, Says It Was A ‘Mistake’!

Arshi’s Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi

On the show, Arshi will be seen making shocking confessions! According to the latest update, she will be seen clarifying about her most talked about/controversial tweet on Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi.

Arshi’s Controversial Tweet

For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant had tweeted in 2015, "Yes, I had sex with Afridi. Do I need the Indian media's permission to sleep with someone? It's my personal life. For me it was love."

The Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Clarifies On Juzz Baat

She even went on to claim that she was pregnant with Afridi's child and had expressed her desire to marry him. However, on Juzz Baat, Arshi cleared the air around it!

‘Afridi Sahaab Ke Bahut Ehsaan Hai Mujh Par’

On the talk show, Arshi admits that the tweet was a ‘mistake'. She said, "I respect Mr Afridi a lot. He has done a lot for me. That tweet was a mistake and I should not have addressed him openly about such sensitive issues. Afridi Sahaab ke bahut ehsaan hai mujh par."

Arshi & Rakhi On Juzz Baat

Arshi and Rakhi will be seen indulging in many fun-filled activities and interesting conversations. Rakhi will be seen shaking legs to her hit song, ‘Pardesia', making everyone nostalgic.

Arshi’s Entry

Meanwhile, Arshi had shared a few pictures from the sets. She also shared her entry video! The actress will be seen entering the show, with the song ‘Mere rashke qamar' playing in the background.

The Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Looks Beautiful

Sharing this picture, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant wrote, "So awaaam ki jaan ready for juzzbattt @rakhisawant2511 @rohitsingh27806makeupartist 😃." - (sic). Well, we must say, Arshi looked gorgeous in the pink sari and gajra in her hair.