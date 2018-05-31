English
 »   »   »  Arshi Khan Clarifies About Her Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi, Says It Was A ‘Mistake’!

Arshi Khan Clarifies About Her Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi, Says It Was A ‘Mistake’!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

    Recently, the handsome hunks from Delhi, Zain Imam and Barun Sobti entertained the audiences and made a few revelations and confessions on Zee TV's talk show, Juzz Baat, which is hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal.

    The upcoming episode will also be 'masaledar' and funny, as the television's most controversial queens, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant will be seen as guests.

    Arshi’s Controversial Tweet On Shahid Afridi

    On the show, Arshi will be seen making shocking confessions! According to the latest update, she will be seen clarifying about her most talked about/controversial tweet on Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi.

    Arshi’s Controversial Tweet

    For the uninitiated, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant had tweeted in 2015, "Yes, I had sex with Afridi. Do I need the Indian media's permission to sleep with someone? It's my personal life. For me it was love."

    The Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Clarifies On Juzz Baat

    She even went on to claim that she was pregnant with Afridi's child and had expressed her desire to marry him. However, on Juzz Baat, Arshi cleared the air around it!

    ‘Afridi Sahaab Ke Bahut Ehsaan Hai Mujh Par’

    On the talk show, Arshi admits that the tweet was a ‘mistake'. She said, "I respect Mr Afridi a lot. He has done a lot for me. That tweet was a mistake and I should not have addressed him openly about such sensitive issues. Afridi Sahaab ke bahut ehsaan hai mujh par."

    Arshi & Rakhi On Juzz Baat

    Arshi and Rakhi will be seen indulging in many fun-filled activities and interesting conversations. Rakhi will be seen shaking legs to her hit song, ‘Pardesia', making everyone nostalgic.

    Arshi’s Entry

    Meanwhile, Arshi had shared a few pictures from the sets. She also shared her entry video! The actress will be seen entering the show, with the song ‘Mere rashke qamar' playing in the background.

    The Bigg Boss 11 Contestants Looks Beautiful

    Sharing this picture, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant wrote, "So awaaam ki jaan ready for juzzbattt @rakhisawant2511 @rohitsingh27806makeupartist 😃." - (sic). Well, we must say, Arshi looked gorgeous in the pink sari and gajra in her hair.

    Late Pratyusha Banerjee's BF Rahul Raj Announces His Marriage With Saloni Sharma

    Story first published: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 16:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue