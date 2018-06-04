English
 Arshi Khan Didn't Receive Prize Money From Vikas Gupta As Promised; The Producer Gets Trolled!

Arshi Khan Didn’t Receive Prize Money From Vikas Gupta As Promised; The Producer Gets Trolled!

    Vikas Gupta forged a lifetime bond with Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari while he was in the Bigg Boss 11 house. He had also promised that he would give his prize money of Rs 6 Lakh that he won during Vikas City Task among Arshi and Jyoti!

    The producer had told the leading daily that since Jyoti stood by him like a rock when the whole house was against him and Arshi, was protective of him and cared about him as a friend than the show, he would give them Rs 3 Lakh each!

    Did Vikas Give The Prize Money To Arshi & Jyoti?

    It has been five months since the reality show came to an end, but looks like fans haven't forgotten anything, especially Vikas' promise. One of the BB fan pages recently tweeted and confirmed that Vikas hasn't given his prize money to Arshi and Jyoti.

    BB Fan Page Tweets

    "Exclusive and Confirmed! @lostboy54 didnot gift his prize money to @ArshiKOfficial or #Jyoti as he had promised. It was fake Publicity Stunt By Vikas Gupta to gain More sympathy and attention."

    Vikas Gupta Trolled

    Post this, the producer was trolled on Twitter. Mimi 💥 💥 wrote, "😂😂😂😂 Grasping all the money in the name of Jyoti and Arshi. And in fulfilling his selfish motives he also involved his mother. Who on the earth does that.... According to @lostboy54 6 lakhs was more important than his mother. 😂😂😂 What a publicity stunt...." - (sic)

    Kukarmi & Mouni

    Kukarmi faisal khan: Gupta toh tha hi mastermind sab ko chu bnata hai . bhoot hi ghatiyaa insaan hai . arshi ko use kiya mtlb nikal k chor diya. - (sic)
    Mouni Mehta: Fark kya padta he samajh me to aa gaya naa tumko ! Samajhna aise chahiye naa ! 😁😁😁😁😁 Gupta ji ki khul gayi poll. - (sic)

    Vikas Gupta Clarifies

    This obviously didn't go well with Vikas. He took to social media to confirm that he had indeed given the prize money to Jyoti Kumari. Arshi Khan didn't want it so he spent that money on the needy!

    Vikas Tweets

    "Idiots of the first order . Jyoti has already received 50 percent of the prize money in the month of March . As for Arshi when offered 50 percent , she said she does not need it . She earns a lot of money. So that part of the prize money has been spent on people who need it 😊" - (sic)

    Arshi Khan Speaks Up

    Meanwhile, Arshi Khan too, took to Twitter to clarify that she didn't need the money. Sharing the snapshots of a chat (with BB Fan Page), Arshi wrote, "Ok. This is what I said to @TheKhbri after they dm'ed me repeatedly. And yes, I don't need it. Never did. Peace 🙏❤."- (sic)

    Jyoti Kumari Explains The Situation

    Jyoti Kumari came LIVE on social media, just to clarify that Vikas Gupta has given her Rs 3 Lakh and asked her fans to spread the news.

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
