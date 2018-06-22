 »   »   »  Post Race 3 Success, Rakhi Sawant & Arshi Khan Demand Rs 5 Crore From Salman Khan; Here’s Why!

Arshi & Rakhi Demand Rs 5 Crore From Salman Khan!

When Arshi and Rakhi were asked about Race 3 success, Arshi told reporters, "Salman saab ko usme se paanch crore tho mujhe toh dena chahiye," Rakhi interrupts, "Mujhe bhi."

Why Rakhi Wants Money From Salman For Race 3 Success?

Rakhi adds, "Maine toh Salman Khan ke liye Race 3 ke liye llogon ko kitna bola hai, logon ko kaha ke saare paise kabar mein le jaoge? Jaa ke bank se paise nikal ke Race 3 film dekho. Toh maine toh kaha, toh mujhe bhi thode toh milne chaiye."

Rakhi & Arshi Praise Salman

While Rakhi was seen praising the cast of Race 3, Arshi interrupts and says that it's only because of Salman Khan, people are watching the movie. Rakhi too agrees! Rakhi even referred Salman as the Sylvester Stallone of Bollywood!

The Controversial Actress Promotes Race 3 On Her Instagram Account

If you are following Rakhi Sawant on Instagram, you can see her and her gang promoting the film. Every now and then, she has been sharing a post about the film praising the superstar and his Race 3 team.

Rakhi Watches Salman’s Race 3 With Her Gang!

She had shared a video and wrote, "And we are here to watchsexiest movie of 2018 Race 3 ... @beingsalmankhan u truely a rockstar no one can beat u .. @remodsouza u done brilliant job .. @jacquelinef143 I love u @shahdaisy u r wow.. kudos to whole team. #movie #salmaankhan #race3 #freinds #Fun @eshanmasihchrist @the.ismile_masih." - (sic)