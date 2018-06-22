English
Post Race 3 Success, Rakhi Sawant & Arshi Khan Demand Rs 5 Crore From Salman Khan; Here’s Why!

    Salman Khan starrer film, Race 3 had a spectacular opening. The film crossed the Rs 100-Crore mark at the box office in just three days. The movie is also set to cross the Rs 150-Crore mark. While everyone is wondering at the remarkable collections, television's controversial queens, Arshi Khan and Rakhi Sawant have come out to demand the money from the Bigg Boss host! They say that they have promoted the film and deserve the money!

    In the recently held television award ceremony, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi, and Rakshi were seen telling reporters about their contribution in terms of promotions for the film!

    Arshi & Rakhi Demand Rs 5 Crore From Salman Khan!

    When Arshi and Rakhi were asked about Race 3 success, Arshi told reporters, "Salman saab ko usme se paanch crore tho mujhe toh dena chahiye," Rakhi interrupts, "Mujhe bhi."

    Why Rakhi Wants Money From Salman For Race 3 Success?

    Rakhi adds, "Maine toh Salman Khan ke liye Race 3 ke liye llogon ko kitna bola hai, logon ko kaha ke saare paise kabar mein le jaoge? Jaa ke bank se paise nikal ke Race 3 film dekho. Toh maine toh kaha, toh mujhe bhi thode toh milne chaiye."

    Rakhi & Arshi Praise Salman

    While Rakhi was seen praising the cast of Race 3, Arshi interrupts and says that it's only because of Salman Khan, people are watching the movie. Rakhi too agrees! Rakhi even referred Salman as the Sylvester Stallone of Bollywood!

    The Controversial Actress Promotes Race 3 On Her Instagram Account

    If you are following Rakhi Sawant on Instagram, you can see her and her gang promoting the film. Every now and then, she has been sharing a post about the film praising the superstar and his Race 3 team.

    Rakhi Watches Salman’s Race 3 With Her Gang!

    She had shared a video and wrote, "And we are here to watchsexiest movie of 2018 Race 3 ... @beingsalmankhan u truely a rockstar no one can beat u .. @remodsouza u done brilliant job .. @jacquelinef143 I love u @shahdaisy u r wow.. kudos to whole team. #movie #salmaankhan #race3 #freinds #Fun @eshanmasihchrist @the.ismile_masih." - (sic)

