 »   »   » Arshi Khan Reveals How Sabyasachi Tried To Prepare Alcohol & Bigg Boss Yelled At Them!

Last season, Bigg Boss has been a great success. Be it commoner or celebrity contestants all became popular and are busy with one or the other project or event.

Arshi Khan has been most controversial contestant in the Bigg Boss 11 house. She has undergone a total makeover. She was also seen in Colors' shows, Entertainment Ki Raat and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

In a special segment with Buzzfeed, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Arshi Khan revealed something that surprised us. Arshi revealed as to how her inmate Sabyasachi Sathpathy tried to prepare alcohol inside the house.

She was quoted as saying, "Once Sabyasachi had tried to make alcohol, but Bigg Boss yelled at us so much, and they took them to some laboratory to check if they drank any from it."

Talking about the drinks, Arshi said, "The Bigg Boss is such that if we end up drinking alcohol either people will murder each other or a lot of cases will be filed because there are so many enemies in the house. So, alcohol isn't allowed, cigarette is."

She also revealed as to how they identified time. She said, "Initially, we didn't know what time of the day it was. Many a times, we would end up having lunch at 5 pm. But slowly as the days went, we figured out how to tell time."

"At around 8 or 7.45 am a song was played and our day begins. There was a mosque near the house from we could hear Azaan at 2 pm and then at 5 pm. So we used to figure out the time from that."

It has to be recalled that, Arshi Khan walked the ramp for Sabyasachi's creation Keembdanti. Sabysachi showcased Odisha's traditional and tribal handloom at the second edition of Navi Mumbai Fashion Week.

Rakhi Sawant and Mehjabhi Siddiqui were also present at the event along with Arshi Khan. Sharing a picture, Arshi wrote, "Ummaaaaahhhhhh wat a show @sabya_satpathy @rakhisawant2511 @siddiquimehjabi."

It is also being said that Arshi will be seen on upcoming season of stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and she has also started training. But nothing has been confirmed yet.